Cervical Disc Prosthesis Market 2030: Regional Insights into Market Growth

The global cervical disc prosthesis market size is expected to reach USD 708.51 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of degenerative disc disease and the growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures. More back and neck disorders can now be addressed with a minimally invasive surgical procedure due to technical advancements in recent years. Because Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS) does not require a big incision, it reduces the risk of major injury to the muscles surrounding the spine and allows the doctor to see only the area of the spine where the problem arises.

Owing to these approaches, such as using fewer devices, the surgical field (also known as exposure) is smaller, resulting in less pain and a speedier recovery. These factors are expected to drive the overall market. The cervical disc prosthesis business decreased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, notably in 2020. All elective surgeries, including spine surgery, were postponed between March 17 and June 8, 2020, and hospitals were transformed into recognized COVID-19 treatment facilities. As a result, such variables have a detrimental impact on market growth. Many emerging nations’ healthcare reforms are extending treatment access to a larger proportion of their people, which is expected to stimulate the demand for healthcare-related items, particularly spinal surgery products.

Increasing economic affluence in major developing regions would boost the demand for such products, resulting in market expansion. Due to the growing geriatric population and greater success rate for cervical disc replacements, North America is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the market. In the U.S., almost 80 million adults have lower back pain at some point in their lives, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. One of the most frequent excuses for missing work in the U.S. is back pain. Every year, back pain symptoms are reported by 50% of Americans who are employed. A significant portion of the expansion of the regional market as a whole is also being driven by the rising healthcare spending and the presence of established healthcare infrastructure.

In 2024, the metal on polymer (M-o-P) segment dominated the cervical disc prosthesis market and accounted for the largest revenue share.

In 2024, the cobalt segment dominated the cervical disc prosthesis market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.3%.

In 2024, the myelopathy segment dominated the cervical disc prosthesis market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.3%.

In 2024, the hospitals segment dominated the cervical disc prosthesis market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.6%.

North America cervical disc prosthesis market dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.9%. The high share of this regional market can be attributed to the presence of several key service providers along with their adoption of various strategic initiatives to increase market penetration.

Grand View Research has segmented the cervical disc prosthesis market on the basis of on disc type, indication, material, end-use and region:

Cervical Disc Prosthesis Disc Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Metal on Polymer (M-o-P)

Metal on Metal (M-o-M)

Cervical Disc Prosthesis Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Myelopathy

Radiculopathy

Neck Pain

Cervical Disc Prosthesis Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Stainless Steel

Cobalt

Titanium

Others

Cervical Disc Prosthesis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Orthopedic and Trauma Centers

Others

Cervical Disc Prosthesis Regional Outlook Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Spain Italy France Denmark Norway Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



