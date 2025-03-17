Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market 2030: Insights into Kidney and Liver Health

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Growth & Trends

The global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market size is expected to reach USD 20.87 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030. The market driven by an increasing global disease burden and the emergence of novel diagnostic products.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing need to curb healthcare expenditure are expected to boost the CMP testing market by increasing the demand for early disease diagnosis and regular monitoring. Introduction of technologically advanced products, such as biochips, microarrays, and companion diagnostics, has driven the necessity for early detection of anomalies. CMP testing offers a cost-effective and time-saving method for evaluating 14 analytes for identification, diagnosis, or monitoring of several diseases.

Rising consumer awareness regarding healthcare is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the market for CMP testing. Many organizations worldwide are working toward increasing awareness pertaining to diseases, available treatment options, and benefits of early diagnosis and precautions. For instance, the International Diabetes Foundation and the American Diabetes Association are some of the key organizations that emphasize the urgent need for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes through several awareness campaigns and other modes of advertisement.

The buying behavior of consumers is moderately complex in the comprehensive metabolic panel testing market, due to subtle differences in product prices. The products offered by various market players have been strategically priced to increase competitive rivalry. As the market becomes increasingly competitive, consumer needs are anticipated to reach at an all-time high for improved diagnostics – in terms of safety, efficacy, sensitivity, and specificity.

The medical diagnostics landscape has undergone a paradigm shift over the last few years, driven by the launch of improved diagnostic products and introduction of biomarkers. However, recurrence and disease progression remain high, especially among geriatric patients. Strong unmet needs present a key opportunity to develop breakthrough first-in-class diagnostics in the CMP testing space.

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Report Highlights

The kidney diseases segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.71% in 2022, and the segment is driven by a high disease prevalence and maximum utilization of analytes.

The diabetes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Nearly 50% of diabetics remain undiagnosed, presenting a lucrative opportunity for growth for the comprehensive metabolic panel testing market .

. The PoC segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. The PoC CMP tests are driven by their ease of operation, portability, speed of results, and lesser requirement of the sample.

The laboratories segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 59.97% in 2022, driven by easy availability, high market penetration, increased usage, and clinically significant results.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period, driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in the number of older people, who are more susceptible to chronic illnesses, growth in consumer awareness, a rise in disposable income, and overall economic development.

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market on the basis of disease, analytes, end-use, and region:

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Analytes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

K+

Na+

Cl-

CO2

Glucose

BUN

Creatinine

Ca++

Albumin

Total Protein

ALP

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Kidney Diseases

Liver Diseases

Diabetes

Others

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Laboratories

PoC

PoC (Instruments)

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



