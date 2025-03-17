Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Market 2030: How Social Media Influences Packaging Design

Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Market Growth & Trends

The global cosmetic and toiletry containers market size is expected to reach USD 46.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to growing consumers’ inclination towards natural alternatives and rising popularity of young beauty enthusiasts to start their hand crafted products.

Large scale availability of attractive containers online have further propelled the growth of the global market. With the growing trend of online shopping, manufacturers are partnering with online retailer or are introducing their independent e-commerce sites to cater to the broad customer base. For instance, Roberts Beauty is an online channel that offer wide varieties of containers for various beauty and personal care products including cosmetics and toiletry.

In addition, consumers look for suitable storage for their personal care products such as cosmetics and toiletry, which is driving the manufacturers to offer refillable and dispensable containers. Products such as skin care lotions, toners, scrubs and creams, fragrances, hair oils, masks, and shampoos are some of the home brewed products that require appropriate storage, thereby driving the market.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

General stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets significantly contribute to the demand for offline channel distribution. Introduction of the organized retail sectors has also been driving the market by providing sufficient visibility for the existing and new brands. However, growing trend of online shopping has resulted in widespread availability of these products on various e-commerce websites. This distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Some of the common online retailers are Amazon, SavvyHomemade, Mountain Rose Herbs, LightInTheBox, The Container Store Inc., and AliExpress.

Bottles, especially plastic and glass ones, held a dominant position in the market in 2018 owing to their features such as portability, low cost production, and appealing look. Busy and hectic lifestyles have driven the consumers to prefer portable and environment friendly containers to carry their personal care products including cosmetics and toiletry. These containers not only protect the products from damage but also provide easy usage in terms of refilling and dispensing.

Asia Pacific accounted for 33.7% share of the global revenue in 2018 owing to growing trend of young beauty enthusiasts developing home crafted skincare and personal care products including cosmetics and toiletry. This region is expected to witness the highest growth in the near future owing to popularity of DIY beauty and hygiene care products, especially in India.

Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Market Report Highlights

The plastics segment accounted for a revenue share of 39.7% in 2023 attributed to the versatile nature of plastics, which enables manufacturers to design a diverse range of container shapes, sizes, and functionalities to meet varied consumer preferences.

The bottles segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023 largely due to the widespread use of bottles for various products, including shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and perfumes.

Asia Pacific dominated the global cosmetic & toiletry containers market with a revenue share of 41.4% in 2023. The increase in popularity of DIY skincare products made by beauty fans has led to a higher demand for these items

Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cosmetic and toiletry containers market based on material, product, and region:

Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Plastics

Metal

Glass

Others

Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Bottles

Tubes

Others

Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Curious about the Cosmetic And Toiletry Containers Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.