Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Collaborations Boosting Research Efforts

The global sickle cell anemia testing and screening market size is expected to reach USD 829.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Hemoglobin S (HbS) is the causative factor for sickle cell disease and is currently the most prevailing disease or genetic abnormality across the globe, specifically across developing economies.

Sickle cell hemoglobin variants are inclusive of HbS, HbA, and HbC. Different tests have been developed to perform a clear distinction between all the three above-mentioned hemoglobin variants. Development of a deep learning framework designed to perform automated screening of sickle cell anemia in blood smear sample of patients via a smartphone microscope is set to open up new avenues for the market in the near future.

The market is moderately consolidated, wherein the key industry participants are striving to sustain market competition via partnerships, acquisitions, and expanding their business across newborn testing market space. Whereas, emerging companies are exploring potential of point-of-care tests to gain a competitive edge in the market.

A steep increase in the uptake of Hb electrophoresis and HPLC across government-initiated newborn screening programs and assessment studies have resulted in robust market penetration. This has, in turn, caught the attention of companies who are keen on modifying their existing product line, further amplifying consumption of the same.

Some key companies operating in the market include STRECK, INC, Daktari Diagnostics, BIOMEDOMICS INC, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and HEMOTYPE. Companies are implementing strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, and technology launches, to expand their market presence and address evolving healthcare demands through sickle cell anemia testing & screening.

STRECK, INC. offers specialized quality control materials and diagnostic products for sickle cell anemia testing and screening. Its product line includes hematology controls, calibration standards, and reference materials that ensure the accuracy and reliability of tests for sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies.

HEMEX HEALTH offers innovative diagnostic solutions for sickle cell anemia testing and screening through its Sickle SCAN platform. Its product lineup includes point-of-care diagnostic tests for detecting sickle cell disease and hemoglobinopathies designed for use in low-resource settings.

Sickle Cell Anemia Testing And Screening Market Report Highlights

By age group, several newborn screening programs have been employed across the globe to effectively manage the burden of this disease. These programs make use of different tests such as isoelectric focusing/ cellulose acetate electrophoresis, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and solubility tests

Based on technology, POC lateral flow assays are the most preferred testing methodologies in screening programs, forming the conventional means of testing

On the basis of sector type, government laboratories have witnessed maximum employment of sickle cell tests over the years

Government laboratories have actively participated in promoting the adoption of these tests by encouraging population-based sickle cell testing

Rise in the demand for federal and foundation funding to address healthcare disparities treatments and diagnosis of diseases, such as hemoglobinopathies and cystic fibrosis, is expected to drive the attention of the regulatory agencies.

