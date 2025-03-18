Remington College – Dallas Launches New Program for Gaming Design and eSports Management

Dallas, TX, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — Level up your education at Remington College! Remington College – Dallas Campus is thrilled to announce the launch of its new program for a Bachelor of Science in Gaming Design and eSports Management.

This bachelor’s program combines the creative and technical aspects of game design with the business of eSports management. Students will study game development, project management, and marketing strategies tailored for the gaming community. This program helps prepare graduates for entry-level jobs in game design studios, eSports organizations, and related fields.

Remington College’s first-ever Gaming Design and eSports Management Program Chair, Kelsi Tresko, leads the program by developing and implementing innovative esports curricula and initiatives. With a strong background in both competitive gaming and educational leadership, Kelsi is dedicated to fostering a dynamic learning environment that helps prepare students for the skills necessary or success in the eSports industry.

“We are honored to have Kelsi Tresko as Remington College’s first-ever eSports Program Chair. She is passionate about promoting teamwork, strategy, and critical thinking through gaming, and strives to create opportunities for students to engage in competitive play and industry partnerships. Students enrolled in the Gaming Design and eSports Management program will benefit greatly from her industry experience.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

Before stepping into her role with Remington College, Kelsi gained valuable experience in the gaming and eSports industry by hosting shows, working with pro teams, and creating eSports event productions which has contributed to a deep understanding of the esports landscape.

In addition to earning her bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Dallas, Kelsi was actively involved in UTD eSports, founding the Content Creator Program, leading student staff, and helping make it the number one eSports program in Texas. Later, working with local cities, HBCU schools, collegiate, and K-12 programs across the nation to advance eSports education. A highlight in her career so far has been creating scholarship opportunities for students through esports tournaments and producing the gaming activation for the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola.

“As someone who’s seen firsthand how gaming can unlock creativity and career paths, I’m excited to share my passion with Remington College students and channel their interests into a profession in the gaming and eSports worlds,” said Kelsi Tresko, eSports Program. “Our program is designed to give students both the technical skills and the strategic insight needed, preparing them for diverse roles and helping shape the future of the industry.”

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

