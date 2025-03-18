Florida Paints recognized for seventh time on Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list

WINTER GARDEN, FL, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ —Florida Paints is painting the town gold — again! The Orlando-based paint manufacturer has once again been recognized as one of Central Florida’s top companies.

Florida Paints was recognized for the seventh time as one of the largest privately held companies in the region on Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list. The leadership team, including President Jeff Grasty and Executive Vice President Mike Davis, celebrated at the annual awards ceremony on Oct. 30, 2024.

The Golden 100 list is ranked by year-end gross revenue. To qualify, companies must be headquartered in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole or Volusia counties and be at least 51% privately owned.

“Florida Paints has a long history in Central Florida, and our team is dedicated to giving back to the community we call home with our products and through the Paint a Brighter Day program,” said Don Strube, Florida Paints Co-founder/Co-CEO. “We’re honored to be included on the Golden 100 list for another year, and we look forward to our continued growth across the region and beyond.”

Florida Paints came in at No. 34 on the list.

Florida Paints is a second-generation, family-owned paint manufacturer proudly owned and operated in Central Florida. Founded in 2012 on a 60-year legacy in the paint industry, Florida Paints formulates its quality interior and exterior paints, primers and other specialty coatings to meet the unique climate challenges of Florida and surrounding regions, ensuring they are weather-tested and expertly crafted for durability.

Committed to local manufacturing and with over 24 million gallons of paint produced, Florida Paints has also been named “Best Paint Store” by Orlando Magazine. Florida Paints’ newly-renovated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and corporate offices are nestled in the community of Winter Garden -in what was once a former citrus- packing plant and one of the country’s largest exporters of Florida oranges; .While based in Central Florida, Florida Paints’ products are available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/. For more information about the Golden 100 and to see the entire ranking, click here.

About Florida Paints

Paint Made for the Sunshine State

Florida Paints is a resource for every stage of the painting process providing a variety of color, technical and professional services for contractors and homeowners alike.

Through the “Paint a Brighter Day” program, Florida Paints is committed to supporting local nonprofits and organizations with paint donations that help restore buildings and homes, bring people together, uplift environments and offer hope to those in need. To date, the program has led to approximately 8,000 gallons of donated paint.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.