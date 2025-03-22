Creative Diagnostics Advances Zika Virus Research with Novel Animal Models

New York, USA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the launch of its Zika Virus Animal Model services for scientists to understand the complex mechanisms of Zika virus infection and develop effective countermeasures. These models are valuable tools in the research and development of vaccines and therapeutics against this emerging global health threat.

Zika virus is an arbovirus belonging to the genus Flavivirus. It has been little studied in the past because it has been reported to cause only mild symptoms such as fever, joint pain, conjunctivitis and rash. But in 2015-2016, the Zika virus suddenly emerged in Brazil, the United States and Southeast Asia. It spread rapidly, causing cases of miscarriage, microcephaly in newborns and Guillain-Barré syndrome. More worryingly, the Zika virus can be transmitted not only vertically by mosquitoes but also sexually and through blood transfusions.

Due to the large outbreaks of ZIKA virus-associated disease, the World Health Organization declared ZIKA virus a public health emergency of international concern in early 2016, greatly accelerating the pace of global research into ZIKA virus. Several disease models of Zika virus infection have been established in mice and non-human primates (NHPs) and used for diagnostic, therapeutic and preclinical evaluation of Zika virus vaccines.

As Zika virus is associated with severe neurological disease and in an effort to prevent and protect against this virus, Creative Diagnostics provides clients with a range of services to develop small and large Zika virus animal models to elucidate the pathogenesis of this emerging disease and to develop vaccines and therapeutic strategies. These ZIKA virus animal models include, but are not limited to, the ZIKV Mouse Pregnancy Model, the ZIKA AG129 Mouse Model and the ZIKA Rhesus Macaque Model.

For example, mouse models are commonly used to study Zika virus infection due to their genetic tractability and ease of handling, and Creative Diagnostics has been at the forefront of developing and providing high-quality mouse models for Zika virus research. These models allow scientists to study viral replication, tissue tropism and immune responses.

In addition, rhesus monkeys have proven their value in bridging the gap between mouse models and human infection. These models are very similar to humans in terms of physiology, immune response and neurodevelopment, and the NHP model developed by Creative Diagnostics is helping to study Zika virus infection and its effects on neurodevelopment.

Creative Diagnostics provides reliable animal models for researchers to study the pathogenesis, transmission, and prevention of Zika virus infection. By providing these advanced animal models, Creative Diagnostics empowers researchers to accelerate their Zika virus research efforts and contribute to the development of effective prevention and treatment strategies. To learn more about Creative Diagnostics’ ZIKA Virus Animal Model services and other innovative solutions, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/zika-virus-animal-model.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.