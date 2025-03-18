India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market 2030: The Future of Pediatric Ophthalmology

India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market Growth & Trends

The India ophthalmic clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 61.01 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, favorable regulatory environment, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and availability of skilled workforce.

An increase in technological advancements and investment of multinational companies in the country serve as ideal opportunities for the growth of the market. Telemedicine technologies have enabled remote consultations and monitoring of patients participating in clinical trials. Remote monitoring devices such as smartphones, wearable sensors, and home monitoring systems allow researchers to collect real-time data on patients’ eye health and treatment outcomes. These advancements have improved patient recruitment & retention and have reduced the burden of frequent clinic visits.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of eye conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma are key drivers for the ophthalmic clinical trials industry’s growth. As the population ages in the country and the incidence of these conditions rises, there is a growing demand for effective treatments and therapies. Furthermore, advancements in genetic research and personalized medicine are expected to drive innovation in this field, leading to more specialized and efficient treatments for eye diseases. These factors collectively contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the drugs/pharmaceuticals segment captured the highest market share in 2022.The growing prevalence of eye disorders and the increasing demand for effective treatment options have propelled the segment’s growth

Based on indication, the retinopathy segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing incidence of diabetes in the country

Based on phase, the clinical phase segment dominated the market in 2022. The involvement of pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions in different phases of clinical trials is contributing to the growth

Based on service type, the clinical trial data management services segment dominated the market in 2022 as it enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and compliance of ophthalmic clinical trials in the country

Based on sponsor type, the pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical companies dominated the market in 2022, as these companies invest significant resources in research and development (R&D) activities focused on ophthalmic treatments and interventions

India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India ophthalmic clinical trials market based on product, indication, phase, service type, and sponsor type:

India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Devices

Drugs/Pharmaceuticals

India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Macular Degeneration

Glaucoma

Dry Eye Disease

Retinopathy

Uveitis

Macular Edema

Blepharitis

Cataract

Optic Neuropathy

Others

India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Discovery Phase

Preclinical Phase

Clinical Phase

India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Others

India Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Sponsor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

