Trusted Advocates for Justice in Sexual Crime Defense

SAINT PAUL, MN, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — When you are facing a sexual offense conviction in North Dakota, there are some serious consequences in your future. You have to worry about imprisonment and fines in the immediate term, and then there is the lifelong stigma of being a convicted sex offender. If you try to handle the case on your own or you pick the wrong legal team to defend you in North Dakota, it can be bad enough to ruin your whole life.

Sex crimes are unique because the convictions will never go away, no matter how long it has been since the crime occurred. Even after you serve your time and many decades down the line, you will be required to register with the local authorities in North Dakota for the rest of your life. This can influence where you work, how your neighbors see you, and even where you live.

In North Dakota, almost 1000 people a year are charged with sexual assault crimes. If you are convicted, you will have to deal with all the penalties that come with it. But there are a number of different types of sex crimes, and they range from a misdemeanor all the way to an AA felony.

Being accused of a sex crime can be a big deal and is often scary. But having the right legal defense on your side can make a difference. In North Dakota, almost 1000 people a year are charged with sexual assault crimes. If you are convicted, you will have to deal with all the penalties that come with it. But there are a number of different types of sex crimes, and they range from a misdemeanor all the way to an AA felony.

SAINT PAUL, MN, 2025-03-22