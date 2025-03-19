QUOKKA Receives Numerous Awards for Its Learning Toys

Wilmington, Delaware, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — QUOKKA is pleased to announce that it has received numerous awards in 2024 for its learning toys. The learning product company, which was established in June 2019, consistently releases new learning products weekly, including educational puzzles, games, and toys, and has merged with several companies over the years and expanded to serve Canada, Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands. These strategic moves aim to continue providing quality products that help children learn and grow.

QUOKKA is proud of its products and the awards it has won. The 2024 Creative Child Magazine Awards program issued 12 awards to the company, including the following:

• QUOKKA Wooden Puzzles for Kids ( Gift World, Space and USA Maps) received the Puzzle of the Year Award in the educational wooden puzzle category

• QUOKKA Baby Play Mat for the Floor received the Plush Toy of the Year Award in the baby and toddler plush category

• QUOKKA ‘Who Knows Me Better’ received the Preferred Choice Award in the kids’ games category

• QUOKKA Interactive Learning Posters (ABC and USA & World Maps) received the Top Toy of the Year Award in the educational & electronics toys category AND the Creative Play of the Year Award in the concentration and creativity play category

• QUOKKA Geography Board Game (Race Across the World & Race Across the USA) received the Game of the Year Award in the educational kids’ games category

• QUOKKA 100 Piece Puzzles for Kids (3 Pack – World Map, Solar System, Map USA) received the Seal of Excellence Award in the kids’ educational puzzles category

• QUOKKA ‘What Would You Choose’ received the Preferred Choice Award in the family card games category AND the Travel Fun Product of the Year Award in the travel fun card games category

• QUOKKA Wooden Puzzles for Toddlers received the Preferred Choice Award in the educational wooden puzzles for toddlers category

• QUOKKA Multiplication & Division Board Game & QUOKKA Addition & Subtraction Board Game received the Game of the Year Award in the educational board games category

• QUOKKA USA & World & Space Magnetic Boards received the Kids’ Product of the Year Award in the magnetic boards category

In addition to the above awards, QUOKKA won two from the 2024 Baby Maternity Magazine Awards program. These awards include:

• QUOKKA Baby Play Mat for the Floor received the Product of the Year Award in the baby playmats category

• QUOKKA Wooden Puzzles for Toddlers received the Seal of Excellence Award in the baby & toddler toys category

QUOKKA aims to spark brilliance in children by developing effective learning products with the help of educators, including toys, games, and puzzles that stimulate the brain and help children learn through play. The company believes that every child has talent, and by playing with educational toys, they will develop confidence, critical thinking, and creativity that will shape a future generation curious about the world around them with the adaptability to thrive and make a positive impact on the world.

Anyone interested in learning about the company’s learning toys or the awards the toys have received can find out more by visiting the QUOKKA website.

About QUOKKA: QUOKKA is an educational learning product manufacturer that was created in 2019 to develop effective learning toys to help children explore their unique talents and instill a life-long love of learning. The company’s mascot, the quokka, is a small marsupial found in Australia and known for its cheerful appearance. QUOKKA aims to empower young minds and help them gain confidence, curiosity, and creativity that will shape the world for the better.

