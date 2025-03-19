RTR Pilates Announces Grand Opening of New Studio in Chevy Chase Lake

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location:

3820 Chaplin Place

Suite 105

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Washington, DC, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — RTR Pilates, a renowned Pilates studio known for its innovative and welcoming classes, is thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new studio in Chevy Chase Lake, Maryland. The event will provide attendees with an exclusive look at the studio’s modern facilities, meet the experienced Pilates instructors, and explore the transformative benefits of Pilates.

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy complimentary mimosas and muffins, attend a free 30-minute introductory Pilates class, and participate in exciting giveaways. RTR Pilates is eager to welcome the local Chevy Chase community and surrounding areas to join in the celebration and experience what RTR Pilates has to offer.

The event promises something for everyone. Attendees will have the chance to meet RTR Pilates’ skilled and friendly team of instructors and learn more about the studio’s Pilates programs designed for all fitness levels. Visitors can take advantage of this opportunity to enter exclusive giveaways and enjoy special grand opening discounts on memberships and classes. RTR Pilates is committed to fostering a strong connection with the Chevy Chase community and invites both Pilates enthusiasts and beginners to take part in the day’s festivities.

About RTR Pilates:

RTR Pilates is a premier reformer Pilates studio known for its commitment to delivering exceptional Pilates classes that cater to all fitness levels. Dedicated to providing high-quality instruction in a welcoming and supportive environment, RTR Pilates helps clients achieve their fitness goals and improve their overall health. With a team of experienced instructors and state-of-the-art equipment, RTR Pilates offers classes designed to improve strength, flexibility, and overall well-being.

For more information about RTR Pilates and the grand opening event, visit rtrpilates.com or reach out to them at 301.983.3745 or info@rtrpilates.com.

