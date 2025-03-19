Laundromart of Four Corners Announces Christmas Stocking Giveaway for Community

Clermont, FL, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Laundromart of Four Corners, a local self-service laundromat, is spreading holiday cheer by offering one lucky winner the chance to receive the “World’s Largest Christmas Stocking.” Standing 8 feet high, the stocking is packed with various exciting toys and books for children of all ages. This festive Christmas stocking giveaway is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season, with the lucky winner set to be announced on December 21st, 2024.

The stocking, designed to bring joy and excitement to the holidays, is filled with popular toys and books. From action figures to fun activity sets, there is something for everyone, making this stocking the ultimate Christmas surprise.

“We wanted to create a fun and unique holiday experience for our community,” said Terry and Jeffrey Pyle, founders of Laundromart of Four Corners. “This enormous stocking is about bringing joy to a family this Christmas. We are excited to offer this fun giveaway and share some holiday magic with our customers.”

The giveaway is open to all visitors of Laundromart of Four Corners. Participants must visit the location and follow the easy entry instructions to enter.

About Laundromart of Four Corners

Founded in February 2014, the Laundromart of Four Corners LLC laundromat at 17445 US Hwy. 192 Clermont FL 34714. The laundromat is in Four Corners, just a 1/4 mile from Highway 27 in the Publix Super Market at Summer Bay shopping complex. This locally owned and operated state-of-the-art laundry facility serves the busy localities of Davenport, Kissimmee, Reunion, and Celebration FL areas. Terry and Jeffrey Pyle, the owners of this self-service laundromat and full-service laundry facility, are dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and believe in giving back to the community they live in.