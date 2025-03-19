Highfield RIBs and Jeanneau NC 37 for Sale in Essex by L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd

Essex, UK, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd is proud to announce the availability of the highly sought-after Highfield RIBs and the Jeanneau NC 37 at their Essex location. With decades of expertise in the marine industry, the company continues to deliver premium boats designed for performance, durability, and unparalleled comfort.

Highfield RIBs: The Ultimate in Durability and Performance

Unparalleled Aluminium Hull Construction

Highfield RIBs set the standard in the marine world with their advanced powder-coated aluminium hulls. This construction ensures superior durability, resistance to corrosion, and a lightweight design that’s perfect for a wide range of applications. Unlike fibreglass hulls, Highfield’s non-porous aluminium hulls eliminate concerns about gelcoat chips or delamination, making them an ideal choice for both leisure and commercial use.

Versatile Models for Every Boater

Whether you’re a weekend explorer or a seasoned professional, Highfield offers a range of models to suit every need:

UL (Ultralite): A lightweight option for effortless portability.

CL (Classic): Double-hulled tenders with a bow locker for practicality and convenience.

SP (Sport): A versatile range for everything from garage tenders to offshore cruising.

Patrol: Heavy-duty commercial RIBs designed for demanding conditions, featuring 5mm aluminium plates.

Designed for UK Waters and Beyond

Highfield RIBs are built to withstand the toughest conditions, making them suitable for UK waters and international adventures. With thoughtful features such as a dry bag, foot pump, and repair kit included, these boats are ready to hit the water with everything you need.

Confidence in Quality

Every Highfield boat undergoes rigorous ISO-standard testing to ensure safety and reliability. Customers enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year structural warranty and a 5-year hull warranty, underscoring the brand’s commitment to quality and durability.

Jeanneau NC 37 for sale : Your Apartment on the Water

A Seamless Layout for Ultimate Comfort

The Jeanneau NC 37 embodies luxury and practicality with its thoughtfully designed layout. The saloon and galley are on a single level, offering seamless movement and a spacious feel. This boat is perfect for those seeking an apartment-like experience on the water.

Space and Style for Any Adventure

Boasting CE category B certification for 8 passengers offshore and C certification for 10 inshore, the Jeanneau NC 37 offers ample space for family and friends. With features like L-shaped aft cockpit seating that converts into a sundeck, and optional sundecks with adjustable backrests, the boat is ideal for both relaxation and entertaining.

Modern Innovation Meets Practicality

Standard features include a marine toilet, electric water heater, and shore power. For those who seek additional luxury, customization options like electric sliding roofs and upgraded appliances are available to enhance the boating experience.

Expert Guidance for the Perfect Fit

L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd brings over 50 years of marine expertise, ensuring customers receive the best advice and tailored solutions. Their team works closely with clients to recommend the right configurations and factory-fitted extras to meet specific needs and destinations.

Why Choose L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd in Essex?

Trusted Dealer of Highfield RIBs and Jeanneau NC Range

As an official UK dealer for Highfield Boats and Jeanneau, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd guarantees high-quality products backed by decades of industry knowledge. Their reputation for excellence makes them the trusted choice for discerning boat buyers.

Exceptional Service and Support

From initial consultation to after-sales service, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd offers comprehensive support to every customer. Their commitment to satisfaction ensures that every boat owner enjoys a seamless and enjoyable ownership experience.

For inquiries about Highfield RIBs or the Jeanneau NC 37, visit L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd at their Essex location or contact them at 01206 302003. Discover your perfect boat today!