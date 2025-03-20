US Appliance Repairs Announces Expansion of Service Area to the Entire United States

BALTIMORE, MD, 2025-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — US Appliance Repairs is pleased to announce the launch of their increasedexpansion to nationwide coverage. For people who have been wondering “Where can I findappliance repairs near me?” this news is especially timely.

To learn more about US Appliance Repairs and get the answers to some of the commonquestions about the company and their appliance repairs services, please visit

https://usappliancerepairs.com/faq/.

As it notes on the Locations page of the company website, https://usappliancerepairs.com/locations/, US Appliance Repairs has built an extensiveinfrastructure that means they can now offer service to customers throughout the entire UnitedStates.

The company uses a combination of local technicians and central operations to streamline theappliance repair process, and they are proud to uphold their mission of being the solution foreveryone’s home appliance service needs.

Whether people have a broken washing machine, a dryer that isn’t working, a faulty dishwasher,broken oven, or virtually any other type of malfunctioning appliance, the friendly andexperienced team from US Appliance Repairs can handle it.

“We aren’t just a convenient service provider. We are the industry standard for ‘one call does itall,’” said Ray Fogliani from US Appliance Repairs, adding that all providers and theirtechnicians in the company’s network are properly vetted and certified.

“This is just another way we provide peace of mind that your appliance will be repaired correctlythe first time.”

The technicians from US Appliance Repair are also able to repair appliances from all the majorbrands. This includes Sub-Zero refrigerators, Bosch dishwashers, Samsung washing machinesand Whirlpool ovens, as well as more generic brands.

Fogliani said that he, and the entire team at US Appliance Repairs, are excited with theirexpanded service area, and are proud to work with customers from around the entire country.

“By choosing a nationwide appliance repairs company like ours, you are getting a service thatcovers a wide geographic area and a wide range of repair capabilities,” he said.

About US Appliance Repairs

Everyone in the USA can call one universal phone number for US Appliance Repairs to getappliance repair services. Appliance repair services are available for refrigerators, ovens,dishwashers, washers, dryers, HVAC equipment, water heaters, and much more. For moreinformation, please visit https://usappliancerepairs.com/.

Media Contact

Ray Fogliani

team@usappliancerepairs.com

937-684-8805

Baltimore, MD