Octalsoft Brings AI Excellence to SCDM 2024 India Annual Conference

HERNDON, VA, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft, a global leader in clinical data management solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the SCDM 2024 India Annual Conference. The event, a premier gathering of clinical data management professionals, will be held in [City], India, on [Event Dates].

Octalsoft will emphasize its innovative AI-driven solutions designed to revolutionize clinical data management and accelerate drug development. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how Octalsoft’s advanced technology is transforming workflows, enhancing data quality, and driving compliance with global regulatory standards.

“We are proud to bring our AI-powered solutions to the esteemed platform of SCDM 2024 India Annual Conference,” said Hiren Thakkar, Managing Director at Octalsoft. “Our focus on integrating intelligence into clinical research aligns seamlessly with the event’s commitment to advancing industry practices.”

What to Expect from Octalsoft at SCDM 2024:

AI-Powered Innovations: Discover cutting-edge solutions that streamline clinical trial processes, ensure data accuracy, and expedite decision-making.

Expert-Led Insights: Participate in engaging sessions and discussions with Octalsoft’s seasoned professionals on emerging trends in clinical data management.

Collaborative Opportunities: Connect with Octalsoft’s team to explore how its solutions can address specific challenges in clinical research.

The SCDM India Annual Conference is a leading platform for industry professionals and thought leaders to exchange knowledge and ideas on the future of clinical data management. Octalsoft’s participation reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and advancing the global clinical research landscape.

For more details about Octalsoft’s solutions and its role at the SCDM 2024 India Annual Conference, visit: https://www.octalsoft.com/octalsoft-at-scdm-india-annual-conference-2024-leading-the-charge-in-clinical-data-management-innovation or contact inquiry@octalsoft.com.

About Octalsoft

Octalsoft is a premier provider of cutting-edge clinical trial and data management solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, Octalsoft empowers pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and research institutions to optimize clinical trials, maintain compliance, and accelerate the delivery of life-saving treatments.