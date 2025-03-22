Mustafa Jewellery Unveils “Prosperity Scales”, the Collection for Lunar New Year 2025

Singapore, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mustafa Jewellery welcomes the Lunar New Year 2025 with the “Prosperity Scales” collection, where tradition meets modern elegance. Inspired by the Year of the Snake, this collection embodies prosperity, renewal, and transformation through exquisite gold craftsmanship, making it the perfect way to celebrate the new year.

In Chinese culture, the snake symbolises wisdom, renewal, and adaptability. The “Prosperity Scales” collection pays tribute to this revered creature with intricate snake-scale patterns woven into luxurious gold jewellery. Each piece, from radiant bangles to elegant necklaces and detailed earrings, blends cultural heritage with contemporary design. Crafted to complement festive attire, our collection symbolises success, longevity, and growth for the year ahead.

At Mustafa Jewellery Singapore, we believe jewellery is more than adornment—it reflects aspirations, heritage, and tradition. The “Prosperity Scales” collection embodies the Lunar New Year’s renewal, unity, and prosperity spirit. Let the brilliance of gold illuminate your celebrations and bring elegance and good fortune into the year ahead.

Availability of the Collection

The “Prosperity Scales” collection is now available in-store and online, offering a stunning selection of jewellery perfectly capturing the essence of Lunar New Year traditions. Whether you are looking for a meaningful gift or a statement piece to elevate your festive attire, this collection presents timeless designs infused with cultural significance. Discover how each creation embodies prosperity and elegance, ensuring a brilliant start to the year.



For more information, visit:

https://mustafajewellery.com/lookbook/prosperity-scales/

About Mustafa Jewellery Singapore

Founded in 1971, Mustafa Jewellery is one of Singapore’s leading fine jewellery retailers, offering gold, silver, diamonds, and gemstones. Known for competitive pricing and exceptional service, it remains a trusted destination for local and international shoppers, upholding a legacy of quality and craftsmanship.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Selvi Narayanan

Email: selvi_narayanan50@yahoo.com

Contact Number: +60 16-511 0664