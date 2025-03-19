L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd: Leading Marine Engineering Experts in Essex

Brightlingsea, Essex, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd, a family-run business with a proud legacy in the marine industry, stands as a trusted name in marine engineering, boat sales, and boating services in Essex. Established in 1972, the company has been a cornerstone of the boating community for over 50 years, delivering excellence and innovation from its base in Brightlingsea, Essex.

Celebrating Over 50 Years of Excellence

Since its inception, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd has carved a niche in the marine industry through its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Having represented Jeanneau motor boats for over two decades, the company has received accolades such as Jeanneau Dealer of the Year in 2020, 2022, and 2024. This recognition reflects their unwavering commitment to providing top-notch service and fostering long-standing relationships with their customers.

Comprehensive Marine Engineering Essex Services

At the heart of Morgan Marine’s operations lies a state-of-the-art workshop, guided by a team with a Formula 1 motor racing background. This unique expertise drives the team to deliver superior engineering solutions, ensuring precision and reliability in every project.

The company offers a wide array of marine engineering services, including:

• Boat repairs and servicing for all types of marine engines.

• Advanced electronic installations, covering inverters, gyroscopic stabilizers, solar panels, and more.

• Routine maintenance and winterization, ensuring vessels remain in prime condition year-round.

This commitment to quality, combined with a team of highly trained engineers, has cemented Morgan Marine’s reputation as a leader in the field.

Prime Location and Extensive Facilities

Situated on the East Anglian coast, Morgan Marine’s 10-acre boatyard is a hub of activity, offering easy access to the Kent, Thames, and Suffolk rivers. The facility boasts a private slipway, hoist, and crane, as well as a Park & Ride service for launching and retrieving boats. Customers benefit from:

• Mooring options tailored to individual needs.

• Seasonal storage facilities, including winter and summer options.

• Convenient proximity to local amenities in Brightlingsea, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Diverse Boat Offerings and Comprehensive Chandlery

Morgan Marine is proud to be an authorized distributor for leading brands such as Jeanneau motor boats, Excel inflatable boats, and Highfield Aluminium RIBs. The company’s inventory includes an extensive selection of new and used boats, catering to diverse customer preferences—from affordable fishing boats to high-performance yachts.

The on-site chandlery spans over 600 square meters, offering everything from boating essentials like screws and antifoul to outdoor clothing, wetsuits, and life jackets. The showroom ensures that customers find everything they need for a seamless boating experience.

Tailored Financing Solutions for Boating Enthusiasts

Understanding that every customer has unique needs, Morgan Marine provides competitive financing options through CGI Finance. Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, the company ensures transparency and personalized assistance to help customers achieve their boating dreams.

Commitment to Excellence and Customer Relationships

L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd continues to lead the industry with its blend of engineering expertise, cutting-edge facilities, and a customer-first philosophy. The company’s dedication to forming enduring relationships and delivering unmatched service has made it a trusted partner for boating enthusiasts in Essex and beyond.

For inquiries, contact 01206 302003 or visit the Morgan Marine facility in Brightlingsea, Essex.