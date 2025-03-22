DDi released new ViSU eIFU version for Medical Device companies

Posted on 2025-03-22 by in Healthcare, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

ViSU eIFU for Medical Device

Princeton, NJ, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — DDi, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry, is glad to update the new version of ViSU eIFU, a robust electronic Instructions for Use (eIFU) platform for medical devices. ViSU eIFU addresses different country requirements including EU MDR while enhancing the label accessibility and efficiency of electronic labeling.

The platform ensures full compliance with MDR standards and empowers manufacturers to transition seamlessly from traditional paper-based IFUs to streamlined electronic formats.

Key features of ViSU eIFU include:

  • Regulatory Compliance: Fully adheres to MDR requirements for electronic instructions, simplifying the approval process. Also complies with FDA, Brazil, and other countries
  • Enhanced User Experience: Intuitive design allows users to easily access accurate and up-to-date product information.
  • Global Accessibility: Multi-language support ensures inclusivity and usability for a diverse audience.
  • Cost Savings: Reduces printing and distribution expenses while minimizing environmental impact.

“Our aim is to support medical device manufacturers with tools that not only meet regulatory demands but also enhance the user experience & save costs,” said Mahesh Malneedi, CTO at DDi. “eIFU solution exemplifies our commitment to innovation, offering a robust, compliant, and user-centric solution.”

For more information about eIFU and how it can transform your labeling processes, visit https://www.ddismart.com/ViSU-eifu-electronic-labeling/.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution