Discover the Crownline KT-179 Electric Kettle – Where Style Meets Efficiency

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline proudly presents the KT-179 Electric Kettle, a stylish and efficient solution for your brewing needs. Designed for both home and office use, this cordless kettle offers convenience and advanced features to enhance your experience.

Key Features and Specifications of the KT-179 Electric Kettle:

Capacity : 1.8 litres, ideal for serving multiple cups of tea or coffee.

: 1.8 litres, ideal for serving multiple cups of tea or coffee. Power : 1500 watts for quick boiling, making it perfect for busy mornings.

: 1500 watts for quick boiling, making it perfect for busy mornings. Steam Sensor : Automatic shut-off feature activates once the water begins to boil for added safety.

: Automatic shut-off feature activates once the water begins to boil for added safety. 360-Degree Rotational Base : The cordless design allows the kettle to be placed on its power base from any direction, ensuring ease of use.

: The cordless design allows the kettle to be placed on its power base from any direction, ensuring ease of use. On/Off Switch with Light Indicator : Easy to operate with a clear indicator for boiling status.

: Easy to operate with a clear indicator for boiling status. Boil-Dry Protection : Prevents the kettle from operating without water, enhancing safety.

: Prevents the kettle from operating without water, enhancing safety. Concealed Heating Element : Ensures easy cleaning and maintenance.

: Ensures easy cleaning and maintenance. Anti-Slip Feet Design : Provides stability during use.

: Provides stability during use. Frequency : 50/60Hz

: 50/60Hz Voltage: 220-240V

Why Choose the KT-179 Electric Kettle?

Whether you’re brewing tea, instant coffee, or preparing hot water for cooking, the KT-179 is designed for speed and efficiency. Its combination of safety features and user-friendly design makes it a must-have for any kitchen.

Availability

The Crownline KT-179 Electric Kettle is available through leading retailers and online. For more details, visit https://www.crownline.ae/ or contact our customer service team.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae