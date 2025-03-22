Head Of Marketing At Sort Group Shortlisted For Regional Leadership Award

The head of marketing at one of the UK’s leading property, legal and financial specialists has been shortlisted for a prestigious regional award.

Derby, UK, 2025-03-22 — Emma Brown, Head of Marketing at the Derby-based Sort Group, has been shortlisted for Marketing Leader at the East Midlands Leadership Awards 2025.

The awards, which are organised by Business Desk, celebrate those leaders throughout the region that set a shining example for people within their organisations.

Winners of the awards have had a positive impact on both their employees and the wider community.

The ‘Marketing Leader’ award recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving marketing strategies, fostering innovation, and achieving impactful results that contribute to the success of their organisation.

Since joining Sort Group in 2015, Emma has transformed the group’s marketing function, establishing an award-winning marketing department, which is now widely recognised as one of the best in the industry.

As the company has expanded, Emma has laid the foundations for strategic marketing of the other Sort Group companies including Sort Legal and SortRefer.

The Group is currently going through a period of rapid growth and Emma is playing a lead role, expanding the marketing team and overseeing the launch of several new brands and joint ventures.

Thanks to Emma’s growth-oriented leadership, she has expanded the group’s market reach, launched a number of award-winning programmes, and boosted the visibility and success of the brand.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening, which is taking place on 12 March 2025 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nottingham.

Commenting on being shortlisted for the Marketing Leader award, Emma said:

“Being shortlisted for this award is an incredible honour and a reflection of the creativity, passion, and dedication of the entire marketing team at Sort Group.

“I’m immensely proud of the innovative work we’ve accomplished together, and this recognition is a celebration of the team’s hard work and commitment to achieving our goals.”

SORT Group consists of brands SortRefer, an online portal for Mortgage Intermediaries, Sort Move, an online portal for Estate Agents and Sort Legal, the Group’s own CLC Law firm.

