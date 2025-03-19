Crownline Launches Air Fryer AF-396: A Healthier Way to Fry

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline, a leading name in kitchen appliances, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the Crownline Air Fryer AF-396, designed to offer a healthier and more convenient way to enjoy your favourite fried foods.

With its innovative technology, the Crownline AF-396 uses rapid air circulation technology to cook food with up to 80% less oil than traditional deep-frying methods, making it the ideal choice for health-conscious consumers who want to enjoy crispy, golden-brown snacks without guilt. Whether you’re cooking fries, chicken wings, or even baking, the Air Fryer AF-396 delivers perfect results every time.

Key Features and Benefits of the Crownline Air Fryer AF-396:

Healthier Cooking: The AF-396 allows you to enjoy crispy, delicious foods with up to 80% less oil, helping you reduce your fat intake without compromising on flavour.

Versatility in Cooking: This all-in-one appliance isn’t just for frying. It also bakes, grills, and roasts, giving you the flexibility to prepare a wide range of meals with ease—perfect for busy families or anyone looking to simplify meal prep.

Faster Cooking Times: With its powerful air circulation system, the AF-396 cooks food faster than traditional methods, saving you time and energy in the kitchen. Enjoy meals in minutes, not hours!

Crispy Results Every Time: Whether you’re making fries, chicken wings, or snacks, the rapid air technology ensures a crispy, golden-brown finish every time, with minimal effort.

Easy Cleanup: The non-stick cooking basket makes cleaning up after meals a breeze. Simply wipe down or pop the basket into the dishwasher for quick and hassle-free maintenance.

Space-Saving, Sleek Design: The compact, modern design fits perfectly into any kitchen, saving valuable counter space without sacrificing performance or style. The sleek exterior ensures it complements any kitchen décor.

User-Friendly Design: Featuring intuitive digital controls, an adjustable temperature setting, and a timer, the AF-396 is easy to use, making cooking simple for both beginners and experienced chefs alike.

“At Crownline, we are committed to providing our customers with innovative, high-quality products that make cooking easier and healthier,” said the PR team at Crownline. “The Air Fryer AF-396 is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to enjoy their favourite fried foods in a healthier way without sacrificing flavour or texture.”

The Crownline Air Fryer AF-396 is now available for purchase on the official Crownline website and through authorised retailers across the UAE.

For more information, visit https://www.crownline.ae/product/crownline-air-fryer-af-396/

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae