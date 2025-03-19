Future Electronics Celebrates Wendy French’s 35-Year Work Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is excited to honor Wendy French on her 35th work anniversary, a milestone achievement that reflects her commitment and impact over the decades. Wendy’s journey at Future Electronics began in 1989, when she joined as a Product Marketing Specialist.

Over time, her career expanded to encompass sales, SBDU (Strategic Business Development Unit), Future’s e-commerce, lighting and supply chain solutions programs. Wendy’s ability to adapt to industry changes and provide support to both customers and suppliers has been instrumental in driving success for the company.

Currently, Wendy leverages her vast expertise to document Future Electronics’ processes in preparation for the company’s transition to a new ERP system, a pivotal project for Future’s growth and evolution.

Reflecting on her career, Wendy shared, “I am fortunate to have worked with great teams of people over the years, collaborating with co-workers from around the globe, and building cherished friendships along the way.”

Wendy’s accomplishments extend beyond her professional life at Future Electronics. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and has earned a 2nd Dan Black Belt in Wado-Ki Karate. In her personal time, Wendy enjoys immersing herself in nature through activities like hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, kayaking, or simply strolling along the beach.

Future Electronics is proud to celebrate Wendy French’s exceptional career, which reflects the company’s culture of fostering talent and providing opportunities for growth. Wendy’s legacy of influence and leadership will undoubtedly inspire her colleagues for years to come.

To learn about career opportunities at Future Electronics, visit the following link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

