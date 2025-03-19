X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Demand Rising with Advancements in Surface Analysis

The global XPS market is expected to reach USD 948.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing application of XPS technology in different industries such as healthcare, semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, and electronics along with rising demand for research and development across all these industries is expected to drive the XPS market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising popularity of hyphenated technologies and other technological advancements such as hard X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (HAXPES) has prompted the growth of the X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. The ability of XPS to accurately identify contamination in the provided sample is also expected to contribute towards boosting usage rates.

Rising demand for XPS technique for drug safety and medical research is expected to serve the market as a future growth opportunity. Presence of supportive government initiatives such as the “Safe Use Initiative” by FDA and “Drug Safety Information Survey” introduced by Health Canada for creating awareness regarding medical research and development are some notable examples likely to provide manufacturers with lucrative growth opportunities.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Report Highlights

Element detection dominated the market and accounted for a share of 36.9% in 2023. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy helps detect elemental composition and its analysis, depth profiling, chemical state identification, trace element detection, and surface analysis.

Healthcare accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. This is attributed to the increased adoption rate of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy in hospitals and healthcare institutes.

The Asia Pacific XPS market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. It is attributed due to the increasing opportunities in technology-based research and development and various government initiatives.

Key X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Evan Analytical Group. These companies are growing their market revenue by launching new products, collaborations and adopting various other strategies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy instruments for surface analysis. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers several high-performance XPS systems such as the K-Alpha, Nexsa, and ESCALAB Xi+ models designed for ease of use and high throughput. These systems integrate X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy with other analytical techniques such as Raman spectroscopy. Thermo Fisher’s XPS instruments are widely used in industrial to academic research labs.

Nova Ltd. aims at accreditations and alliances to expand its sales footprint and demand across countries, thus widening XPS market. Nova Ltd is focused on innovative product launches to gain higher market revenue.

List of Key Players of X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Evan Analytical Group

Intertek Group plc

Yokogawa India Ltd.

Nova Ltd

