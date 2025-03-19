3D Printed Brain Model Market Growing with Rising Demand in Neuroscience Research

The global 3D printed brain model market size is anticipated to reach USD 137.5 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global market in 2020; however, it is expected to witness lucrative growth post-pandemic due to the high-accuracy 3D-printed brain models, which are used by surgeons and practicing residents for pre-surgical planning to perform surgeries effectively and accurately. It helps new surgeons to practice surgery and is used for the study of brain anatomy. It is a very cost-effective and efficient method.

Through these prototypes, a patient’s condition can be studied easily and the surgical process can also be explained to the patient. These systems also reduce the number of tests done on animals for the development of drugs, as those tests can now be performed on a 3D-printed brain model, which will lead to more accurate and efficient drugs. Thus, these also find application in the field of research. With the growing attention and capabilities in neurological medicines, the demand for these is expected to grow over the forecast period. The global pandemic had caused an economic slowdown, leading to reduced expenditure in this market.

There has been a reduced demand for these products due to delays in non-emergency services. The cancellation of surgical procedures critically hit the market revenue in 2020. The economic crisis has even led to a few industry players shutting down their business due to decreased demand for these services owing to the fact that this is a niche market and numerous start-ups were unable to procure investments to sustain during the pandemic. Nonetheless, it is expected that this industry will gain momentum again post 2022 due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases and the growing need for personalized healthcare. According to a 2020 survey by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), approximately 30 million people suffered from neurological disorders in India.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the 3D Printed Brain Model Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

3D Printed Brain Model Market Report Highlights

The Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) segment is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR of 16.5% over the forecasted period. The growth can be credited to the high demand for FDM technology

The plastic materials segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2023

The segment is also expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand for these materials

North America was the dominant regional market in 2023 on account of the high adoption rate of new technologies and the presence of a large number of key players

Key 3D Printed Brain Model Company Insights

Some key companies in the 3D Printed Brain Model market include ROKIT HEALTHCARE, INC, Medprin, 3D Systems, Inc., Formlabs. and Voxeljet AG. Key companies are involved in strategic initiatives such as innovating new products, collaborating with institutions and other industries, and establishing partnerships.

ROKIT HEALTHCARE, INC. is a biotechnology company that offers hyper-personalized organ regenerative healthcare solutions. The company uses regenerative medicine, autologous cells, cell sheet technology, and 4D fabrication technology to offer organ regeneration services.

CELLINK, a BICO group company, is a bioprinting company that provides advanced 3D bioprinting products and services. The company aims to transform the global healthcare industry by accelerating drug development, offering life science solutions combining biology and technology, and reducing organ shortage, ultimately transforming the healthcare industry worldwide.

List Of Key Players in the 3D Printed Brain Model Market

Stratasys

CELLINK

CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K

ROKIT HEALTHCARE, INC.

MedPrin

3D Systems, Inc.

Formlabs

voxeljet AG

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global 3D Printed Brain Model Market