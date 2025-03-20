AquaGel Leads the Way in Sustainable Agriculture Solutions

SOUTH AFRICA, 2025-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — AquaGel, a proudly South African company, is transforming agriculture through its commitment to sustainability and innovation. By addressing critical global challenges such as climate change and food security, the company offers practical solutions to farmers and landowners who want to maximise resources while promoting environmental health.

AquaGel’s mission centres on the promotion of regenerative farming practices. By incorporating organic carbon into its products, the company promotes soil vitality, crop growth, and a circular economy. This emphasis on soil health promotes long-term agricultural sustainability, resulting in healthier ecosystems and more resilient farming communities.

Innovative Products for Better Yields

AquaGel’s flagship products, Hydrocache™ and RegenR8™, cater to the needs of modern agriculture. Hydrocache™ is a water-saving solution that keeps moisture and fertiliser in the root zone for extended periods, providing plants with essential nutrients while conserving water. The end result is healthier soils, more efficient fertiliser use, and improved crop resilience under changing conditions.

Regenr8™ is a blend of Volcanic rock dust and biochar that serves as a fertilizer and soil enhancer. Regenr8™ increases the availability of micro-nutrients in the soil. Plants can only obtain micronutrients from water or soil. The more micro-nutrients a plant has access to, the more nutritious the plant will be at the time of harvesting.

Addressing Global Challenges

As the world faces unprecedented pressures from population growth, rising temperatures, and disruptions in fertiliser and food supplies, AquaGel’s solutions provide a timely response. By improving resource utilisation, the company assists farmers in meeting rising demand while lowering their environmental impact. AquaGel’s products not only improve planting success and crop quality, but they also contribute to global efforts to combat climate change and improve food security.

Joining the Agricultural Revolution

AquaGel invites farmers, agricultural stakeholders, and environmentalists to take part in an agricultural revolution. By implementing its innovative solutions, users can help to replenish soils, promote sustainable farming, and reduce carbon emissions. This collaborative effort is critical to ensuring a more secure food future and protecting the environment for future generations.

To learn more about AquaGel, please visit their website at https://aquagel.co.za/

About AquaGel

AquaGel is a South African company focused on sustainable agriculture, providing innovative solutions to issues such as climate change and food security. The company’s Hydrocache™ and RegenR8™ products promote soil health, crop growth, and regenerative farming. AquaGel is dedicated to promoting the circular economy and ensuring a sustainable agricultural future.