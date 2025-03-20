Electronsystem MD to exhibit at CIRED and Power Transmission & Distribution Technology Expo in 2025

Milan, 2025-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — Electronsystem MD, Italian leader in the development of medium and high-voltage monitoring solutions, is proud to announce its participation in two prestigious international energy sector events in 2025: CIRED 2025, to be held from June 16 to 19 in Geneva, Switzerland, and Power Transmission & Distribution Technology 2025, scheduled for September 16 to 18 in Köln.

CIRED 2025: innovation and global networking

Electronsystem MD will be an official sponsor of CIRED 2025, the leading international event dedicated to the electricity network. This conference serves as a key gathering for experts, researchers, and companies in the energy sector to share the latest innovations and solutions. Electronsystem MD’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the sector, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the energy transition.

Power Transmission & Distribution Technology 2025: technologies for the future of energy transmission

Electronsystem MD will also exhibit in Power Transmission & Distribution Technology 2025 as one of the 250 leading suppliers of PowerTrans technology. This event, exclusively focused on PowerTrans suppliers, provides a unique platform to present cutting-edge technologies to international energy transmission experts responsible for the design, upgrade, and maintenance of electrical systems.

A year of opportunities and growth

Participation in CIRED 2025 and Power Transmission & Distribution Technology 2025 reaffirms Electronsystem MD’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the energy industry. The company continues to adapt to evolving markets and deliver innovative solutions to support the growth and success of its customers.

For more information about Electronsystem MD and its products, visit www.elecmd.it