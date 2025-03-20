Reinste Introduces Advanced Graphene Materials to Revolutionize India’s Industrial Sector

Delhi, India, 2025-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — Reinste is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive range of innovative graphene materials in India, marking a significant advancement in the nation’s industrial capabilities. This strategic initiative aims to enhance product performance across multiple sectors by leveraging the exceptional properties of graphene.

Diverse Graphene Product Portfolio

Reinste’s product line includes:

PureGRAPH® Graphene Powders : High-performing additives that enhance mechanical strength, electrical conductivity, and thermal stability in various applications.

Nanographite Powder : Produced through chemical disintegration of graphite, this fine powder serves as a precursor for graphene and diamond, offering high conductivity and energy storage capabilities.

Applications Across Multiple Industries

The integration of Reinste’s graphene materials is set to transform several industries:

Composites : Enhancing the strength and durability of fiber-reinforced polymers, leading to improved performance in sectors such as aerospace and automotive.



Elastomers : Improving wear resistance and longevity in rubber products, benefiting industries like mining and mineral handling.

Concrete : Increasing strength and reducing the carbon footprint of cement-based products, contributing to more sustainable construction practices.

Energy Storage : Enhancing the performance of batteries and supercapacitors through high-conductivity graphene additives, leading to more efficient energy storage solutions.

Textiles : Imparting advanced properties such as improved durability and conductivity to fabrics, opening new avenues in wearable technology.

Comprehensive Customer and Industrial Support

Reinste is committed to providing robust support to its clients, offering:

Technical Expertise : A team of specialists dedicated to assisting customers in integrating graphene materials into their products and processes.

Customized Solutions : Tailored graphene formulations designed to meet specific industrial requirements, ensuring optimal performance.

Ongoing Research and Development : Continuous innovation to expand the applications of graphene, keeping clients at the forefront of technological advancements.

About Reinste

Reinste is a leading provider of advanced materials, specializing in the supply of high-quality graphene products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Reinste aims to drive industrial progress by delivering materials that meet the evolving demands of various sectors.

PureGRAPH® is a registered trademark of First Graphene Ltd.

