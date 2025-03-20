Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd: Leading Haulage Solutions in Newington, Kent

Newington, UK, 2025-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd proudly announces its position as a leading provider of shoring and light haulage solutions in Kent and the Southeast. With roots dating back to 2005, the company combines decades of expertise to serve the civil engineering, utilities, and building industries.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded by Alan Douglas, a pioneer with extensive experience in the shoring industry, the company brings over 70 years of combined expertise to its clients. With its headquarters in Newington, Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd has built a reputation for delivering high-quality products and unparalleled personal service.

As one of the founder members of Trench Shore Ltd, Alan Douglas leveraged his industry knowledge to establish a business that prioritizes reliability and innovation. Alongside Mick Doe, the company has consistently upheld its commitment to providing effective solutions tailored to each project’s unique demands.

Why Choose Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd?

The company stands apart through its two-pronged approach: offering top-tier shoring equipment and trusted light haulage services.

Comprehensive Equipment Inventory

Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd maintains an extensive range of shoring equipment, including Trench and Manhole Boxes, Hydraulic Frames, Props, Sheets, and Road Crossing Plates. Whether for hire or purchase, the company ensures clients have access to the tools they need. If an item isn’t in stock, the team goes above and beyond to source it promptly.

Tailored Solutions for Every Project

Understanding that no two projects are the same, the company collaborates closely with clients to develop customized shoring solutions. This dedication to flexibility and precision sets Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd apart as a trusted partner in the construction industry.

Reliable Light Haulage Companies In Kent Services

Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd complements its shoring offerings with dependable light haulage services across Kent and the Southeast.

Fleet Capabilities

The company’s fleet is designed to accommodate a variety of transport needs. Featuring a 7.5-tonne flatbed and a pickup with a 3.2m flatbed trailer equipped with a 1-tonne crane, the fleet ensures efficient transportation of goods, whether for a single delivery or ongoing requirements.

Keeping Projects on Track

With a Standard O Licence, Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd provides seamless logistics solutions, ensuring goods are collected and delivered promptly. Businesses can trust the company to keep their operations running smoothly.

Experience You Can Trust

With over seven decades of combined experience, the team at Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd brings a deep understanding of the shoring and haulage industries. This expertise ensures the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability on every project.

Get in Touch

For shoring equipment, light haulage services, or more information about how Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd can support your next project, contact the team today at 01795 843197.