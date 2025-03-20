DAB Graphics Ltd Introduces Sustainable and Durable Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers in Grimsby

Grimsby, UK, 2025-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — DAB Graphics Ltd, a leading provider of handcrafted outdoor signage, is proud to unveil its premium range of Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers. Designed with durability and environmental sustainability in mind, these products are tailored to complement a wide range of outdoor settings, from parks to woodland trails.

Responsibly Sourced Materials for Lasting Quality

At the heart of DAB Graphics Ltd’s products is a commitment to using responsibly sourced materials. Their wooden lecterns are crafted from prime air-dried oak, a native hardwood known for its durability and natural beauty. As an environmentally friendly option, oak is ideal for outdoor settings, offering both aesthetic appeal and longevity. Additionally, the company offers waymarker posts made from 100% recycled plastic, supporting green initiatives and reducing landfill waste.

Craftsmanship Meets Functionality

DAB Graphics Ltd ensures every lectern and waymarker is designed with practicality and user safety in mind. Wooden lecterns feature a 45-degree angled design for easy readability, along with drainage slots to minimize standing rainwater. The chamfered edges on posts and frames provide added safety, making these products suitable for visitors of all ages.

To enhance durability, lecterns are treated with Osmo Oil wood preservatives, which highlight the natural grain while slowing the aging process. Alternatively, untreated options are available for those who prefer a more natural finish.

Tailored Customization for Every Need

Understanding the diverse needs of its clients, DAB Graphics Ltd offers extensive customization options. Their waymarker posts can be personalized with routed text, directional arrows, wildlife symbols, and colored insert graphics. Available in materials like FSC-certified oak, softwood, and recycled plastic, these waymarkers cater to a variety of site-specific requirements.

For clients seeking something unique, bespoke designs such as laser-etched headers, ‘monolith’ style signs, and interactive features like recessed rubbing discs are available. Additionally, QR codes can be integrated into the signage for added functionality.

Environmentally Friendly and Versatile Applications

From wildlife reserves to children’s activity trails, DAB Graphics Ltd’s wooden lecterns and waymarkers enhance the natural environment while supporting eco-friendly practices. The oak’s natural aging process gives it a silvered appearance over time, blending seamlessly into outdoor surroundings. For areas requiring robust signage, such as high-risk locations like deep-water quarries, the company offers hazard posts and safety monoliths with direct-printed safety information.

Safety and Durability You Can Trust

DAB Graphics Ltd prioritizes the longevity and reliability of its products. Every wooden lectern and post is reinforced with bitumen-coated bases and stainless steel pins to ensure stability and resistance to environmental conditions. Back panels, made from 18mm marine ply, and the use of secure metal fixings provide additional strength and durability.

Contact DAB Graphics Ltd Today

For more information about DAB Graphics Ltd’s premium wooden lecterns and waymarkers, or to request a custom quote, contact them at 07774 058792 or visit them in Grimsby. Enhance your outdoor spaces with sustainable, high-quality signage built to last.