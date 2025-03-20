Canned Legumes Market Trends, Growth Drivers, and Business Opportunities

The global canned legumes market size is expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Changing lifestyle, along with busy work schedule, has been increasing the demand for processed and packaged foods across the globe. In addition, high nutritional value of the product has widened the opportunity for canned legumes among the growing vegan population.

Increasing inclination of the consumers towards organic food is also observable across the globe. This trend has widened the scope of canned legumes. Furthermore, manufacturers of canned legumes are using less sugar and salt in their products owing to rising consumers’ concern about the ingredients. Lately, there has been a significant rise in the demand for small serving cans that serve single person.

Europe canned legumes market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. High demand for convenient food, along with growing vegan population, has driven the market in Europe. In addition, increasing popularity of the ethnical cuisines, such as Japanese, Mediterranean, and Indian, is boosting the demand for several beans and pulses including chickpeas, lupin beans, adzuki beans, fava beans, and lentils.

In terms of product, beans held the largest market share in 2024. White beans, navy beans, black-eyed bean, kidney beans, and pinto beans are most commonly used among the modern consumers. Furthermore, beans can complement numerous recipes, such as pasta, meat, and vegetables.

Key competitors in this industry include The Kraft Heinz Company; Goya Foods, Inc.; Bush Brothers & Company; Faribault Foods, Inc.; Conagra Brands; KYKNOS; fujian chenggong Fruits & Vegetables Food co.,ltd; SATKO; Del Monte Food, Inc.; Co-op Food; Teasdale Latin Foods; and NAPOLINA. Over the past few years, competitors in the industry are adopting innovative packaging solutions to appeal to the consumers. For instance, easy opening solutions like Easylift and Peelable Ends, transparent cans, and environmentally friendly solutions are gaining traction among the players.

In terms of product, beans dominated the market for canned legumes with over 48.8% share of the global revenue in 2024 on account of increasing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits associated with various beans

North America canned legumes market is projected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 owing to growing demand for convenience food in U.S.

Offline distribution held the largest canned legume market revenue share in 2024. Increased importance of such channels for providing a choice of physical verification to the buyers while purchasing is expected to boost the growth of offline channel

Product innovation is expected to remain one of the key success factors among industry players in order to maintain a competitive edge

Some of the key companies operating in the global canned legumes market are The Kraft Heinz Company, Goya Foods, Inc., Bush Brothers & Company, Del Monte Food, Inc., and others. The major players have adopted strategies such as providing sustainable products sourced from ethical farms, strategic acquisition, paying keen attention to quality standards, and more.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a leading global food manufacturer known for its wide range of products, including canned legumes. Some of the key products offered by the company include canned beans, canned pinto beans, canned kidney beans, canned black beans, canned chickpeas, canned butter beans, and canned lentils.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality canned fruits, vegetables, and legumes, known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Their canned legumes range from green beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans (chickpeas), pinto beans, black beans, navy beans, butter beans, and mixed beans.

