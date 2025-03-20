Qatar Smartphone Market 2030: Youth Driving Demand

Qatar Smartphone Market Growth & Trends

The Qatar smartphone market size is expected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 1.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., In 2017, around 5.9 million products were sold in Qatar and the sales are estimated to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Surging demand for virtual/augmented reality gaming among professional gamers and youth is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Excessive use of consumer electronics and technologically advanced phones among youth in Qatar is creating the need for frequent replacement of existing as well as outdated phones. Additionally, rising inclination of youth population towards communication and entertainment is anticipated to spur smartphone demand in this country.

Reducing prices, coupled with technological advancements, are projected to promote product sales among different age groups in the country, including individuals that belong to the age group of 15-54. Increasing number of mobile broadband connections and growing online sales are further poised to bolster market growth over the forecast period.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Qatar Smartphone Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

A few notable trends such as gifting electronic consumer devices to close relatives and friends, especially during promotions and discounts on smartphones in the country, are likely to boost product sales in Qatar over the forecast period. Additionally, in 2018, promotions and discounts offered by various smartphone brands evoked a significant response among customers in Qatar. Discounts on high- and mid-range phones offered by Samsung, Huawei, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi played a vital role in driving sales of phones in the country.

Qatar Smartphone Market Report Highlights

Increasing disposable income of consumers, coupled with widespread internet penetration, has been escalating the growth of the market in the country

Widespread use of smartphones in various application verticals, including military and defense, healthcare, fashion, manufacturing, and real estate, is expected to fuel the demand for products with a large screen, specifically phones with a screen size of 5.5 inches and above

Additionally, many expatriates visiting their home in Qatar for a short span of time are inclined towards purchasing low-priced smartphones for temporary use. This is estimated to contribute to the growth of the up to USD 199 segment over the forecast period

The prominent industry players, including Samsung, Huawei, and Sony, are adopting different promotional and product differentiation strategies for sales and distribution of smartphones in Qatar

These strategies include high discounts for mid & high-range phones. These players are also focusing on R&D to provide value-added features and enhance performance of the final product.

Qatar Smartphone Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Qatar smartphone market based on operating system, price, and screen size:

Qatar Smartphone Operating System Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Android

iOS

Windows

Others

Qatar Smartphone Price Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Upto USD 199

USD 200-299

USD 300-399

Above USD 400

Qatar Smartphone Screen Size Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Below 3.9 inches

4 to 4.4 inches

4.5 to 4.9 inches

5 to 5.4 inches

5.5 inches and above

Curious about the Qatar Smartphone Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.