Creative Diagnostics Introduces Alternariol Test Reagents for Food Safety Detection

New York, USA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples, has announced the launch of a new portfolio of Alternariol Test Reagents to facilitate the accurate and efficient detection of alternariol, including Alternariol Antibodies & Antigens, Alternariol ELISA Kits, and Alternariol Screen Tests.

Mycotoxins are highly toxic compounds produced by fungi and Alternariol is a toxic metabolite of Alternaria fungi. It is a benzochromenone, a 6H-benzo[c]chromen-6-one, substituted with a methyl group in position 1 and hydroxyl groups in positions 3, 7 and 9. This fungi is the major mycotoxin produced by the black mould Alternaria, the most common mould infecting small grains worldwide. It is a metabolite, EC 3.1.1.8 (cholinesterase) inhibitor and mycotoxin and belongs to the phenolic group.

Alternariol is a major contaminant of cereals and fruits. Alternariol was found in 31% of feed and agricultural samples (n = 300) in Europe at concentrations ranging from 6.3 to 1840 μg/kg. Data on the toxicity of alternariol are limited, but it is thought to have a low acute toxicity. In contrast to the results of in vivo studies, there is evidence of genotoxic effects of alternanediol in vitro. In vitro, alternanediol induces several types of DNA damage, including single-stranded DNA breaks (SSB), double-stranded DNA breaks (DSB) and oxidative DNA damage.

More than 70 species of Alternaria mycotoxins have been reported, only some of which have physico-chemical properties. Among the most common toxins in food, alternatodiol (AOH), alternatodiol methyl ether (AME), altenuene (ALT) and tenuazonic acid have been studied. To ensure food safety and protect public health, it is essential to have reliable and sensitive methods for detecting these mycotoxins. Creative Diagnostics’ Alternariol Test Reagents provide researchers, food safety professionals and regulatory agencies with a comprehensive solution for the rapid and accurate detection of Alternariol, including Alternariol Antibodies & Antigens, Alternariol ELISA Kits, and Alternariol Screen Tests.

Creative Diagnostics is committed to developing high quality assays to support the development of mycotoxin detection. These new reagents are specifically designed for use in various analytical techniques, including ELISA, lateral flow immunoassays, and immunoaffinity chromatography. They offer exceptional sensitivity and specificity, allowing the detection of alternariol at low levels, making them ideal for both research and routine testing applications.

By providing these innovative test reagents, Creative Diagnostics empowers food safety scientists and research institutions to effectively monitor and control alternariol contamination in food products, safeguarding public health and maintaining consumer confidence in the food supply. For more information on Creative Diagnostics’ Alternariol Test Reagents and other food safety solutions, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/food-analysis/alternariol.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of analytes including mycotoxins, drug residues, pesticides, contaminants, food allergens, food pathogens and vitamins. The company also assists customers in the rapid development, manufacture and commercialization of small molecule antigens, antibodies and food safety lateral flow strips for any market segment.