Future Electronics Spreads Holiday Cheer with Festive Lunch and Giving Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics components distribution, recently celebrated the holidays with its annual holiday lunch. On Friday, December 6, 2024, Future Electronics employees gathered in the cafeteria to enjoy a warm and delicious meal.

The event was more than just a celebration; it was a testament to Future Electronics’ commitment to giving back to the community. Attendees donated non-perishable food items and new hats, mittens, socks and scarves, earning prize draw tickets for each item contributed.

The generosity of employees was rewarded with chances to win exciting prizes, including gift cards, electronics and more. The donated items were then placed around Future Electronics’ two “Community Trees.”

The prize draw, held around 1:00 pm, added excitement to the day as participants celebrated both their contributions and the joy of the season.

Future Electronics remains committed to fostering a supportive workplace and a strong sense of community. The holiday lunch and giving campaign showcased the company’s dedication to teamwork, integrity, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of both their employees, and the surrounding community.

