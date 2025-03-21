Future Electronics Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence at Memphis Area Distribution Center

Memphis, Tennessee, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC), a facility that has been pivotal in delivering millions of orders to customers worldwide.

Since its opening, Future Electronics’ MADC has processed close to a trillion electronic components, cementing its reputation as a cornerstone of global distribution. This extraordinary achievement is a testament to the dedication and skill of the MADC team, including more than 30 employees who have been with the center since it opened 20 years ago.

“This milestone is not just about the years that have passed,” said Omar Baig, Future Electronics’ President and CEO. “It’s about the commitment, teamwork and shared values that have brought us to this moment.”

Over the past two decades, the MADC has continually evolved to meet the growing demands of the electronics industry. From enhanced automation to expanded capabilities, the facility remains committed to innovation. With support from WT MicroElectronics, its parent company, Future Electronics is poised for continued growth and leadership in global distribution.

The milestone celebration was an opportunity to reflect on the center’s incredible achievements and express gratitude to the employees whose efforts have made it all possible.

“As we celebrate this incredible milestone today, let’s take a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come, and look forward with excitement and optimism toward what lies ahead,” added CEO Omar Baig in a companywide address.

For more information about Future Electronics and its distribution centers, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/about-future/distribution-centers.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

