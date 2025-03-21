Future Electronics Presents Core Values at Memphis Area Distribution Center

Memphis, Tennessee, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, proudly celebrated its Core Values at a recent presentation held at the Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC). The event, attended by the management and salaried teams on November 20, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to its guiding principles: integrity, commitment, teamwork, and courage.

To further instill these values, the MADC unveiled visually engaging posters representing each Core Value, now proudly displayed in the training room. A unified 4-in-1 poster has also been placed in the lobby, symbolizing the interconnectedness of these principles and their centrality to Future Electronics’ mission.

The presentation served as a reminder of Future Electronics’ dedication to fostering a workplace culture rooted in respect, collaboration, and resilience. These Core Values not only shape internal operations but also define how Future Electronics builds trust with customers, suppliers, and communities worldwide.

On December 6, the warehouse team was introduced to the Core Values initiative, ensuring that every member of the MADC is aligned with the principles that drive Future Electronics’ success. This continued emphasis on the Core Values highlights the company’s belief that its people are its greatest strength.

Future Electronics is proud to celebrate the incredible people and culture that make its success possible. The Core Values initiative at the MADC is just one example of how the company continues to invest in its people and foster an environment where excellence thrives.

For more information about Future Electronics and its distribution centers, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/about-future/distribution-centers.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

