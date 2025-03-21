RPost Wins 2024 Aragon Innovation Award for Content Security

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has been honored with the 2024 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Content Security, recognizing its groundbreaking AI-infused technologies that redefine content protection. Central to RPost’s innovation is its Eavesdropping™ AI, which detects cybercriminals and insider threats interacting with sensitive content, even beyond network perimeters. This cutting-edge solution is part of the RPost Intelligence™ initiative, seamlessly integrating automated AI tools like Auto-Lock™ and Doc-Lock™ to detect, prevent, and reverse data leaks in real time.

This accolade highlights RPost’s visionary approach to mitigating cyber risks in today’s dynamic threat landscape. By combining threat intelligence with automated data leak preemption, RPost enables organizations to detect anomalies, secure sensitive content, and eliminate reportable breaches. Presented at Aragon Transform 2024, this award builds on RPost’s legacy of excellence, including its 2023 recognition for innovation in Digital Transaction Management.

