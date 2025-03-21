CHETU FOUNDATION BRINGS WINTER WARMTH TO UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES IN NOIDA

Sunrise, FL, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit philanthropic entity of Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, brought warmth and comfort to underserved communities during its annual Winter Gear Drive in Noida and nearby areas.

Earlier this month, the Foundation and Chetu team members distributed essential winter items to individuals and families in need, including coats, gloves, scarves, and blankets. A second distribution program will occur in January 2025, ensuring continued support throughout the winter.

“At Chetu, we are committed to supporting our communities year-round,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “Our Winter Gear Drive reflects the generosity and compassion of our team members, who have come together to make a difference for those in need. This event is just one of the many ways we aim to give back and create lasting positive change.”

Team members who participated in the drive expressed their heartfelt experiences:

“Being part of the Winter Gear Drive was incredibly rewarding,” said Sanjeet Kumar, Floor Manager in Chetu. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of people receiving the items reminded me of the power of collective kindness.”

Shweta Purohit, Senior Human Resource Executive who participated in the drive, added: “It was humbling to connect with the community and help in any way we could. This initiative truly embodies the spirit of giving.”

The Winter Gear Drive is part of the Chetu Foundation’s broader mission to empower communities and improve lives through its four core focus areas:

Disaster Recovery

Education

Health

Humanitarian Assistance

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning software solutions and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a Training & Development Centre for the local community, Chetu’s Noida campus also features modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

