Introducing Florida Paints’ 2025 Color Trends Palette: “Natural Beauty”

Ocala, Florida, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — From the shores of Pensacola to the woods of Ocala, Florida is full of striking scenes and rich colors. Thanks to the color experts at Florida Paints, those in the Sunshine State can surround themselves with the beauty of Florida no matter where they live with a curated color palette inspired by the diverse, natural wonders of the state.

As a trusted partner in color and design, Florida Paints is proud to release its 2025 color trend palette. Aptly named “Natural Beauty,” the palette is made up of 12 thoughtfully curated colors that capture the story of Florida’s sand, sea, glades and groves.

“Our paints are formulated for Florida living, so it was a natural decision to look in our own backyard when developing our 2025 trends,” said Don Strube, Florida Paints Co-founder/Co-CEO. “We’ve curated a collection that not only resonates with emerging design aesthetics, but also aligns with the evolving needs of businesses, architects, and designers to help them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing market.”

Handpicked from Florida Paints’ Refined Collection by a team of color experts, these twelve colors were curated to be both trusted and timeless. The shades are able to serve as solo pops of color or part of harmonious pairings. The versatile family of hues effortlessly enhances a variety of architectural styles—from rustic retreats to contemporary dwellings.

With an elevated approach to design, the colors of the year combine grounding yet vibrant earth tones with useable white and black shades to create a well-rounded, adaptable offering. Together, warm rusts and brownish reds harmonize with familiar shades of leafy greens and moody, beachy blues to provide a cohesive aesthetic for homes both inside and out.

Free, hand-painted samples of all 12 shades in the Natural Beauty 2025 Color Trends palette are now available*. Hand-painted samples reflect the subtle shifts of natural and artificial light throughout the day, which allows for the best experience coordinating colors for furniture, textiles, and architectural features and more. To order hand-painted samples, click here.

In addition to being a leader in architectural coatings, Florida Paints has been named “Best Paint Store” by Orlando Magazine and is recognized as one of the largest privately held companies in the region on Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list.

Florida Paints’ newly renovated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and corporate offices are nestled in the community of Winter Garden in what was once a former citrus-packing plant and one of the country’s largest exporters of Florida oranges. While based in Central Florida, Florida Paints’ products are available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network.

For more information about the Natural Beauty 2025 Color Trends palette, click here.

To view or download images, a video and the Color Trends 2025 lookbook, click here.

To learn more about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.

