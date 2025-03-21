Freyr Solutions Embraces the Spirit of Giving During Joy of Giving Week with CSR Initiative for Aadarana Trust Children

Hyderabad, India, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr Solutions, a global provider of regulatory solutions and healthcare technology, is humbled to share the success of its recent corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in celebration of the Joy of Giving Week. With heartfelt support from the Freyr Family, the company organized a donation drive for Aadarana Trust, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting children from underprivileged backgrounds, reflecting Freyr’s commitment to nurturing community bonds through acts of kindness.

Throughout this meaningful event, Freyr Solutions’ employees came together to donate essential grocery items to the children of Aadarana Trust, forming the primary contribution. Additionally, the company presented a laptop and school supplies to support the children’s educational needs, and a pre-Diwali cake-cutting ceremony added a festive touch, bringing smiles and warmth to everyone involved.

“At Freyr, we believe in the importance of compassionate corporate engagement that can foster a positive difference in our communities,” said Ganesh Parkar, Chief Operations Officer at Freyr Solutions. “The dedication and spirit of our employees have shown that small acts of giving can bring joy and create meaningful connections within our communities.”

Leadership members from Freyr Solutions, including Ganesh Parkar (Chief Operations Officer), Sudheer Goparaju (Senior Vice President, CON), Rehaman Abdul (Senior General Manager), and Dr. Vishnu Mohan (Vice President, MDV), attended the event in person, further underscoring Freyr’s dedication to community service. Their involvement highlighted Freyr’s commitment to cultivating a culture of empathy and support.

Freyr Solutions remains committed to supporting initiatives that align with its values and mission to make a positive, sustainable impact. Through ongoing CSR efforts, the company hopes to encourage others within the industry to consider community engagement as an integral part of their corporate ethos.

About Freyr Solutions

Freyr Solutions is a leading global regulatory solutions and services company, supporting life sciences organizations in navigating the complexities of regulatory compliance. With a focus on quality, innovation, and global reach, Freyr Solutions provides comprehensive solutions that enable companies to bring products to market while meeting regulatory standards. The company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility reflects its mission to foster positive change within the industry and the communities it serves.

14+ years in the life sciences regulatory landscape.

1650+ global customers and growing.

2300+ in-house regulatory experts.

Global presence across 25+ countries.

850+ in-country regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries.

ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 Certified.

