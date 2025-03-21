Future Electronics Unveils December Curriculum of the Month: Conflict Resolution

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to employee growth and success, through its renowned Curriculum of the Month initiative. This month’s focus, Conflict Resolution, showcases the company’s dedication to providing its employees with invaluable tools and resources to overcome workplace challenges and elevate their careers.

The Curriculum of the Month series, available via the iLearn platform, is a testament to Future Electronics’ forward-thinking approach to professional development. Each month, employees are offered access to a curated selection of topics, designed to hone key skills in today’s fast-paced world. Previous subjects have included The Science of Sleep, Emotional Intelligence, Resilience, Leadership, and Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion. These dynamic programs feature insights from industry experts and thought leaders, ensuring employees are equipped with the knowledge and tools to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.

This month’s curriculum, Conflict Resolution, empowers employees with essential skills to assert themselves, actively listen, and resolve conflicts effectively. Future Electronics employees will learn to lead tough conversations with confidence, cultivate collaboration, and embrace empathy as a cornerstone of productive relationships. With expert guidance from thought leaders like William Ury and Jo Schaefer, the curriculum offers practical lessons on how to transform disagreements into powerful learning experiences, foster teamwork, and create a culture of respect and growth.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ exceptional employee development programs and explore career opportunities with a global leader, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###