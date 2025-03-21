Parkeer Software Announces English Translation of Parking Management Software (PARKEER)

Morro Redondo, Brazil, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Parkeer Software, the most popular developer of parking management software in Brazil, proudly announces the release of the first English-translated version of its renowned “Parking Management Software – PARKEER.” Previously available only in Portuguese, this launch marks a significant milestone as the software expands to cater to a global audience.

Parkeer, widely recognized as the most popular parking management software in Brazil, is celebrated for its ease of use, affordability, and powerful features. Designed to streamline operations for parking lot operators, the software offers tools for automated access control, cashier management, partnerships, and monthly client subscriptions.

The new English version is tailored to meet the needs of international users, maintaining the same intuitive interface and robust functionality that have made it a market leader in Brazil. With this release, Parkeer aims to bring its innovative parking solutions to businesses around the world.

“Our mission has always been to simplify parking management while keeping it accessible and affordable. Launching an English version is a natural step forward in sharing our vision globally,” said Nataniel Kegles, CEO of PARKEER.

The software is ideal for both small parking lots and large facilities, adapting seamlessly to diverse operational needs. Its cost-effectiveness and scalability make it an essential tool for improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The English version of PARKEER is now available for purchase through the official website. For more information, visit parkingsoftware.net