Huey Lewis Adds ‘Power’ To Fan Expo New Orleans Lineup

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — FAN EXPO New Orleans fans are ready to go “Back in Time” with the largest gathering ever of Back to the Future stars. And the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the film that started it all wouldn’t be complete without Huey Lewis, who wrote and performed the famed “The Power of Love” number one hit that led off the soundtrack and helped define the franchise.

Lewis isn’t the only addition to the pop culture extravaganza, set for January 10-12 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, as FAN EXPO today announced that “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” star Dean Cain, Superman Returns star Brandon Routh, “Grimm” headliner David Giuntoli, Shazam! headliner Zachary Levi; “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” voice actor Ashley Eckstein and creator of the animated shows “Hazbin Hotel” and “Helluva Boss” Vivienne Medrano will also be on hand.

The BTTF reunion at FAN EXPO New Orleans includes Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, seven other actors from the trilogy, and now Lewis, who wrote “The Power of Love,” which became a No. 1 hit, and “Back in Time” as part of the official soundtrack for the original film. His band Huey Lewis and the News first went platinum with its studio Album “Sports” in 1983 and has gone on to produce 19 top 10 singles and platinum albums “Fore!” and “Small World.” He also has a cameo appearance in BTTF as the band audition judge, among about 50 acting credits.

Cain, who brought the Man of Steel back to TV screens in the hit series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” has appeared in more than 200 movies and television series. He has had recurring roles on popular shows like “Supergirl,” “Las Vegas” and “Hope and Faith” and also produced and hosted the revival of “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!” Cain has also been a regular on family and holiday TV films and faith-based productions.

Routh portrayed “Superman” and Clark Kent” in the 2006 Superman Returns movie and is also well-known for popular roles in “Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” and many others. This year he starred opposite Mena Suvari in the feature sci-fi film Ick.

Most recently the star of “A Million Little Things,” a series which wrapped up a five-year run last year, Giuntoli was cast as the lead “Nick Burkhardt” across the six years of the NBC fantasy drama “Grimm.” He’s also made guest appearances in popular series like “Without a Trace,” “Cold Case,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Private Practice” and many others, as well as an episode of “Superman & Lois” this year, opposite his wife Bitsie Tulloch, also attending FAN EXPO New Orleans.

Levi took a superhero turn in the title role of 2019’s Shazam! among a busy resume that features more than 70 roles in such popular series as “Chuck,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Less than Perfect.” He lent his voice talents to the full run of “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” and has more than a dozen other voice credits supplementing his body of work.

In addition to voicing “Ahsoka Tano” in numerous iterations of the “Star Wars” franchise, beginning with 2018’s “The Clone Wars,” Eckstein founded the fashion label Her Universe, dedicated to providing stylish, fashion-forward merchandise for female sci-fi fans.

Medrano is best known as the creator of the popular “Hazbin Hotel” and spinoff series “Helluva Boss,” both of which are well-represented with numerous voice actors at FAN EXPO New Orleans. Medrano first gained notice for the webcomic series “ZooPhobia” in 2012 and later was an animator for much of the run of the series “Too Loud.” This year, she directed and animated a segment on Weird Al Yankovic’s “Polkamania” music video.

Lewis may be at the “Heart and Soul” of the additions, but FAN EXPO New Orleans is bursting with a diverse mix of stars from across the pop culture world. The BTTF set is joined by William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”); Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes); “Doctor Who” standout Catherine Tate; the “Smallville” fivesome of Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort; original Star Wars standout Anthony Daniels; “Superman & Lois” headliners Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch; “The Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito; “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters; teen romance “High School Musical” regulars Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel; Shatner’s fellow “T.J. Hooker” star and Hollywood icon Heather Locklear; Twilight standouts Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli; and more.

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. New Orleans is the first event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

