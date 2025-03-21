The Original Flame – A Trusted Supplier of Fireplaces and HVAC Services

Peterborough, ON, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Original Flame stands out as a dependable supplier of fireplaces and a trusted provider of HVAC services in the Peterborough and Lindsay regions. This fully insured and licensed TSSA contractor is locally owned and operated under the supervision of Jim Harrison.

What Makes The Original Flame Different?

The Original Flame is not just a fireplace retailer. They are a full-service boutique that can help you with every aspect of your fireplace project, from design consultation to installation and ongoing maintenance. They have a team of certified WETT technicians who can install your fireplace safely and efficiently and also perform service calls and repairs if needed.

Products Offered by The Original Flame

The Original Flame only carries products from industry-leading brands that are known for their innovation dependability, and beauty. Some of the brands they work with are Napoleon, Regency, Jotul, Enviro and Valor.

Gas fireplaces: Gas fireplaces are convenient and easy to use, as they operate with a remote control or wall thermostat and work in a power failure. They also offer you the beauty of the fire without the effort of wood burning. Gas fireplaces can be vented or vent-free, depending on your home’s structure and ventilation.

Services Offered by The Original Flame

Along with the different types of fireplaces, The Original Flame provides related services as well such as the following.

Fireplace service and installation: The Original Flame helps clients choose and install a gas, wood, or pellet fireplace for their home or office, with installation included. This also comes with competitive rates, written estimates and prompt service.

They can help clients extend their swimming season by installing a pool heater that can heat your pool to a comfortable temperature. HVAC repairs: They can help customers repair or maintain heating and cooling systems, such as furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, and boilers, with 24/7 emergency service and certified technicians.

About The Original Flame

Since 2007, The Original Flame has been helping individuals efficiently heat their homes. As a locally owned and operated business, they are well-positioned to provide enhanced services to the residents of Canada.