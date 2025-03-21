BrikGard Introduces Revolutionary Scaffold Brick Guards for Safer Construction Practices

Derbyshire, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — BrikGard, a trusted British manufacturer, is proud to announce its innovative scaffold Brick Guards, designed to elevate safety standards in the construction industry while championing environmental sustainability.

About BrikGard

Based in Derbyshire, BrikGard is a leading name in scaffold safety solutions. As the designer, manufacturer, and supplier of cutting-edge safety barriers, BrikGard is committed to producing products that meet the highest British standards. By utilizing UK-sourced recycled materials, the company integrates sustainability into its core operations, delivering value without compromising on quality.

Introducing BrikGard’s Innovative Scaffold Brick Guards

BrikGard’s latest scaffold brick guards are a game-changer for temporary edge protection in the construction sector. These guards, crafted from 100% recycled plastic, combine strength, durability, and an eco-friendly design to ensure safer scaffold platforms.

Key Features Include:

Enhanced Safety: Designed to reduce gaps and prevent falling debris.

Eco-Friendly Construction: Made from high-impact recycled plastic, promoting sustainability.

User-Friendly Design: Integrated hooks and built-in toe board clips for hassle-free installation.

These guards offer a safer, stronger, and more reliable solution compared to traditional steel and plastic alternatives.

Designed with Safety in Mind

Safety is at the forefront of BrikGard’s design philosophy. The innovative scaffold brick guards are SG10:19 compliant and conform to BS EN 133774 standards for temporary edge protection. Tested rigorously for wind and impact resistance, the guards provide superior reliability and peace of mind for users.

Benefits for Construction Sites

BrikGard’s scaffold brick guards offer numerous practical and environmental benefits:

• Quick and Easy Installation: The integrated hooks and toe board clips eliminate the need for additional fixings, saving time and effort.

• Durability: Engineered to withstand harsh conditions, these guards reduce the need for frequent replacements.

• Eco-Friendly Impact: Made from 100% recycled materials, the guards contribute to reducing waste and align with sustainable construction practices.

• Efficient Storage and Transport: The lightweight, stackable design facilitates easy handling and storage.

Product Specifications

BrikGard scaffold brick guards are engineered to excel in functionality and design:

• Dimensions: 900.5mm x 1187.5mm x 7mm.

• Material: High-impact recycled plastic.

• Certifications: Wind and impact tested, SG10:19 compliant, and BS EN 133774 certified.

• Design: Integrated hooks and built-in toe board clips for seamless installation.

Pricing and Availability

BrikGard scaffold brick guards are available at a starting price of £2.99 per unit. As a direct-to-customer manufacturer, BrikGard ensures faster delivery, eliminating middlemen and providing quick access to its products. Orders are dispatched within 1-2 working days.

Contact BrikGard

For more information or to place an order, contact BrikGard at:

BrikGard

01246 601469

Sales@brikgard.com

Derbyshire, S45 8AE

Https://www.brikgard.com/

Discover how BrikGard is transforming safety in the construction industry with innovative, sustainable solutions.