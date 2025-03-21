ConnexFM Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College, a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX, is proud to announce an official partnership with ConnexFM as a preferred employer partner.

ConnexFM is the authority in Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, serving as a leading membership organization for multi-site facilities managers and supplier professionals. For nearly 20 years, ConnexFM has fostered a community built on innovation, resourcefulness, knowledge, and ethical business practices, empowering its members with the tools and resources needed to achieve success and maintain a competitive edge in the field.

Remington College offers Construction and Building Maintenance and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning programs at eight campuses in four states. Additionally, Remington College Fort Worth Campus offers an Electrician Diploma Program, so graduates are ready to enter these fields and serve at ConnexFM.

“ConnexFM is excited to partner with Remington College as a preferred employer partner,” said Julie Boggs, Vice President of Membership Development for ConnexFM. “This collaboration aligns with our dedication to developing the talent pipeline for the multi-site facilities management industry, and we look forward to welcoming Remington graduates into the ConnexFM community.”

The Construction and Building Maintenance diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in servicing, maintaining and operating a variety of equipment commonly found in residential and commercial facilities. Students will also study how to maintain and repair facility infrastructure and mechanical equipment, such as carpentry, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 21 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Construction and Building Maintenance.

The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning diploma and degree programs at Remington College aim to prepare students for an entry-level position as an HVAC technician. The curriculum provides hands-on training and covers commercial HVAC systems, residential systems, commercial refrigeration systems, domestic appliances and cold-water AC, fundamental HVAC maintenance, and more.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 12 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.

The Electrician Program provides essential skills and training for students seeking entry-level electrician positions in residential and industrial settings. 1 Students will gain hands-on experience and learn a range of topics including electrical theory, circuitry, wiring, safety protocols, troubleshooting electrical systems and the use of tools and equipment.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a Diploma in Electrician.

“Remington College’s specialized programs in Construction and Building Maintenance, Electrician and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning help provide a foundation for our graduates, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in ConnexFM’s multi-site facilities management.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About ConnexFM

ConnexFM, the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, is the leading membership organization for multi-site facilities managers and supplier professionals. Based in Irving, TX, ConnexFM empowers the facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships.

Established in 1995, and with approximately 750 member companies, the ConnexFM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships. Members depend upon ConnexFM to help them achieve greater success and a competitive advantage through quality programs and resources.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.