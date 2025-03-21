Vivid Air Oklahoma Expands Service Area to Kansas – Arkansas and Missouri

Tulsa, Oklahoma, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Vivid Air OK, following the release of it’s newest service offering (UV Light Installation) is a leader in air quality solutions. Vivid Air is thrilled to announce the expansion of its service area from a 100-mile radius around Tulsa, Oklahoma, to a 200-mile radius. This expansion extends the company’s innovative UV Light Installation and Duct Cleaning Services to new customers across Kansas – Arkansas and Missouri, enhancing access to cleaner, healthier indoor air.

Expanding Access to Cleaner Air

With growing demand for air quality improvements, Vivid Air OK’s expansion aims to serve more communities while maintaining the exceptional quality and innovation its customers expect.

“By extending our reach, we’re able to help more families and businesses combat mold, allergens, and harmful pathogens,” said a company spokesperson. “Our services are designed to promote healthier environments and ensure peace of mind for our customers.”

Services Now Available in the Expanded Region

Homeowners and businesses in the expanded service area can benefit from:

UV Light Installation: Advanced technology to eliminate mold, bacteria, and viruses within HVAC systems.

Duct Cleaning Services: Comprehensive cleaning to remove allergens, dust, and debris, improving air circulation.

Serving Oklahoma – Kansas – Arkansas and Missouri

This expansion allows Vivid Air OK to serve new regions, including:

Southeastern Kansas (Pittsburg, Coffeyville)

Northwestern Arkansas (Fayetteville, Bentonville)

Southwestern Missouri (Joplin, Springfield)

Continued service to Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and surrounding areas.

Schedule Your Service Today

Appointments are available Monday through Friday. To book a service or learn more, contact Vivid Air OK today.

About Vivid Air OK

Vivid Air OK specializes in UV light installation and duct cleaning services, ensuring healthier indoor air for homes and businesses. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company brings over 10 years of expertise and a commitment to improving air quality across its service area.

For more information or to schedule your service, visit https://vividairoklahoma.com or call (+1) 918-760-2160.

Media Contact:

Streamlined Processes, LLC

Phone: (+1) 918-863-5654

Email: tallon@streamlinedprocesses.com

Breathe cleaner air across four states with Vivid Air OK. Your trusted air quality experts. (© Vivid Air OK)