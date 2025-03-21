Single-serve Packaging Market 2030: Insights into Consumer Preferences

Single-serve Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global single-serve packaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.01 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The single-serve packaging market is a critical segment of the global packaging industry, driven by the growing demand for convenience, portion control, and sustainability. Single-serve packaging, which includes pouches, sachets, bottles, and containers, serves a wide range of industries, from food and beverages to personal care and pharmaceuticals. Its appeal lies in its ability to enhance product freshness, reduce waste, and improve portability, making it an essential choice for modern consumers and businesses alike. As consumer preferences shift toward on-the-go consumption and e-commerce-driven purchases, manufacturers are continuously innovating to develop high-performance packaging solutions that balance functionality, cost efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

One of the primary drivers of the single-serve packaging market is the increasing demand for convenience-driven and portion-controlled products. In the food and beverage sector, busy lifestyles have fueled the need for ready-to-eat meals, functional beverages, and grab-and-go snacks, all of which rely on efficient and protective packaging. Similarly, in personal care and pharmaceuticals, single-use sachets and ampoules provide measured dosing, ensuring product hygiene and extended shelf life. Additionally, advancements in packaging materials and design have led to the development of recyclable, compostable, and bio-based alternatives, addressing sustainability concerns while maintaining product integrity. As regulatory frameworks tighten and consumer expectations evolve, companies are strategically investing in next-generation single-serve packaging to enhance both performance and environmental compliance.

The market players are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in February 2025, Berry Global and Mars collaborated to transition Mars’ pantry jars for M&M’s, SKITTLES, and STARBURST to 100% recycled plastic packaging, excluding the lids. This initiative will eliminate over 1,300 metric tons of virgin plastic annually. The updated jars are now available nationwide and are widely recyclable, supporting a circular economy by utilizing post-consumer resin derived from recycled plastics.

Single-serve Packaging Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, flexible plastics held the largest revenue share of USD 10.41 billion market size in 2024.

Based on application, the food & beverages dominated the application segmentation and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 41.96% in 2024.

Based on region, North America dominated the single-serve packaging market. The growing demand for sustainable and recyclable single-serve packaging, driven by stringent environmental regulations and eco-conscious consumer preferences, is a key driver in North America.

The U.S. was the leading manufacturer of single-serve packaging in the Asia Pacific region and captured around 68% of the revenue share in 2024 in this region.

Single-serve Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-serve packaging market based on the product type, application, and region:

Single-serve Packaging Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Flexible Plastics

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Single-serve Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Others

Single-serve Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



