Schools in Bhubaneswar Shaping Global Citizens with International Learning Experiences: ODM Public School Leading the Way

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ —In an era where global exposure and cross-cultural competence are paramount, ODM Public School, one of the leading schools in Bhubaneswar, is at the forefront of revolutionising education. With a visionary approach, the school has seamlessly integrated international learning experiences into its curriculum, ensuring students evolve into future-ready global leaders.

Through an array of globally immersive programs, including the prestigious ODM Model United Nations (ODMMUN), school exchange initiatives, and cultural collaborations, ODM Public School is empowering students with a world-class education that extends beyond traditional classrooms.

Bridging Continents: The Power of International Exposure

Being one of the premier schools in Bhubaneswar, ODM Public School’s commitment to global education is reflected in its meticulously designed programs that offer students unparalleled opportunities to engage with international perspectives, global challenges, and multicultural environments.

ODM Model United Nations (ODMMUN): A flagship initiative that positions students on a global stage, allowing them to act and think like diplomats, debate real-world issues, and develop critical thinking, public speaking, and leadership skills. ODMMUN has been instrumental in nurturing young changemakers who are prepared to influence policy and decision-making at an international level.

School Exchange Programs: In collaboration with international institutions, students participate in immersive exchange programs, experiencing diverse education systems, innovative teaching methodologies, and rich cultural interactions. These exchanges help foster global awareness, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication skills.

Art & Cultural Exchange Initiatives: Recognising that education extends beyond academics, ODM Public School promotes international collaborations in art, music, and literature, enabling students to engage with creative expressions from across the globe.

Global Collaborations & International Competitions: The school actively engages with renowned global educators and organisations, providing students access to workshops, conferences, and competitions that hone their academic and interpersonal skills on an international platform.

Students Speak: Firsthand Experiences of Global Learning

For students, these global opportunities serve as transformative experiences. Ananya Mishra, a participant in ODMMUN, shares:

“Representing a country on an international platform and debating world issues was a defining moment for me. ODMMUN gave me the confidence to express my ideas, engage in diplomatic discussions, and think critically about real-world problems. It was truly an experience that shaped my perspective on global affairs.”

Similarly, Aditya Ranjan Sahoo, who took part in an international school exchange program, highlights:

“Interacting with students from different cultural backgrounds broadened my understanding of global education. It helped me develop interpersonal skills, adaptability, and a newfound appreciation for diverse viewpoints. This experience was not just educational—it was life-changing.”

Visionary Leadership: A Message from Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan

Speaking on the organisation’s commitment to global education, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, states:

“Education in the 21st century must go beyond borders. At ODM Public School, we are dedicated to providing students with an education that is both globally relevant and locally rooted. Our international learning experiences equip students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed on the world stage.”

Transforming Education in Bhubaneswar

With a firm determination to innovation, excellence and global integration, ODM Public School is setting a new benchmark in international education. By promoting global awareness, leadership acumen, and cross-cultural fluency, the school ensures its students are well-prepared to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

For parents and students seeking an education that blends academic rigour with world-class exposure, ODM Public School remains the premier choice in Bhubaneswar, Patia, and beyond.

For detailed information and admission-related queries, visit https://www.odmps.org/.