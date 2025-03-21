Disinfection Cap Market Growing with Rising Focus on Infection Prevention in Healthcare

The global disinfection cap market size is expected to reach USD 484.0 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired diseases and rising hospital admissions are the key driving factors for the market. Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs), also known as nosocomial infections, are primarily found in patients receiving long-term treatment, especially surgical treatment. It can occur in hospitals, surgical centers, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care facilities such as rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes.

Generally, children, geriatric populations, and patients with low immunity are prone to HAIs. Factors such as use of indwelling catheters, lack of proper hygiene in the healthcare setting, and excessive use of antibiotics can increase the risk of HAIs in patients. Increasing cases of HAIs due to lack of sanitation and precaution is a key factor anticipated to propel the growth of the market for disinfection caps over the forecast period. According to a CDC report in 2018, around 1.7 million cases of HAIs and around 99,000 associated deaths are reported each year in American hospitals.

As per a report published by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in 2018, prevalence of HAIs in European countries was around 7.1%. It also reported that around 4,131,000 patients suffer from HAIs in Europe each year. Such cases are expected to increase the demand for disinfection caps. It is used to disinfect IV connectors and eliminate bacteria and other microorganisms. Such solutions are required in hospitals to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation, thereby lowering the risk of HAIs, which is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Disinfection Cap Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the non-retail segment held the largest market share in 2022. Hospitals and clinics, generally, have tie-ups with the manufacturers for purchasing the products

The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing incidences of hospital acquired infections

In Asia Pacific, the disinfection cap market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular, neurology, and urology disorders

Prominent key players present in market are Becton Dickinson and Company, 3M, ICU Medical, Baxter International Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG

Regional Insights

On the basis of geographies, the global industry has been further categorized into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest share of 34.4% of the overall revenue. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of surgeries being performed and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Disinfection caps are essential for surgical procedures as they reduce the risk of contamination and transmission of infections from one patient to another. In addition, the increasing cases of HAIs are further expected to boost the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of HAIs, food poisoning, cholera, and typhoid fever are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market.

List Of Key Players in the Disinfection Cap Market

3M Company

Becton Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

