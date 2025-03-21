Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2030: Navigating the Challenges of Hyperthyroidism

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global thyroid gland disorder treatment market size is expected to reach USD 2.84 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. An increase in the prevalence of thyroid diseases around the globe is expected to drive demand for anti-thyroid drugs in the coming years. Hypothyroidism is one of the leading causes of hospitalization in U.S. Growing awareness about disease management amongst healthcare professionals and patients is another factor augmenting the market growth. There are various private and public organizations working toward spreading awareness related to disease management, such as the British Thyroid Foundation, The American Thyroid Association (ATA), and Thyroid Foundation of Canada.

Rising demand for these drugs has resulted in the development of various generic equivalents of branded drugs to treat thyroid gland disorders. Generic drug manufacturers are focusing on strategies such as new product development, distribution channel enhancement, regional expansions, and collaborations with other companies for marketing their products to gain an edge over the competition. In addition, regulatory authorities that approve generic versions of branded drugs are working to overcome delays in product approvals and enable the availability of these drugs at a lower price. This is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Report Highlights

Hypothyroidism dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 68.7% in 2023 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, hyperthyroidism is expected to witness steady growth on account of the increase in the incidence of Graves’ disease

The oral route is the most preferred or most frequently used route of administration owing to its convenience and simplicity, which helps improve patient compliance. The market is driven by the presence of a strong pipeline of oral anti-thyroid medications

Wholesale distribution accounted for the largest market revenue share of 46.7% in 2023 owing to increasing spending on outpatient prescription drugs along with overall healthcare expenditure. E-commerce is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years

Asian countries, especially India and China, are expected to observe remarkable growth in the coming years

The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of various large and small pharmaceutical players

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market report based on indication, drug, distribution channel, route of administration, and region:

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Levothyroxine

Liothyronine

Propylthiouracil

Imidazole-based compounds

Others

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Wholesale Distribution

Retail Stores

Online Pharmacy

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Route of Administration Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

APAC Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



